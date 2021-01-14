AKA claps back at being labelled a 'coronavirus conspiracy theorist'

Rapper and producer AKA has hit back at critics for labelling him a Covid-19 conspiracy theorist.

Though AKA is usually on the TL for the banter, the Bhovamania star also takes the opportunity to share his opinions on worldly matters such as the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, the “Supa Mega” took to Twitter with some controversial thoughts on the pandemic. The star questioned whether asymptomatic carriers actually had the virus in the first place.

And, as expected, the rapper received backlash for sharing his unfiltered opinions. AKA went on to clarify that he is not a non-believer (as he has had the virus himself), but rather, he is a sceptic.

“The Covid-19 symptoms I had was probably the sickest I’ve ever been in my entire life. No lie. So it’s not such as I’m saying it’s not out there and we shouldn’t be safe, but there’s a lot of confusion around a lot of things regarding this pandemic,” tweeted AKA.

This week, the star again had a little “something-something” to say. The Fela in Versace hitmaker joked about going to church being “illegal”. However, a tweep didn't take kindly to his comments, labelling AKA a “conspiracy theorist”.

AKA didn't take the attack lying down, sarcastically responding to the troll. Essentially, he said that given the history of the western world and its relationship with Africa, he has every right to question the world around him.

“You right. Actually my bad, there is absolutely no reason whatsoever for us to not trust the western world’s intentions for Africa & for Africans. I mean, when have they ever let us down?”