AKA claps back at being labelled a 'coronavirus conspiracy theorist'
Rapper and producer AKA has hit back at critics for labelling him a Covid-19 conspiracy theorist.
Though AKA is usually on the TL for the banter, the Bhovamania star also takes the opportunity to share his opinions on worldly matters such as the coronavirus pandemic.
Recently, the “Supa Mega” took to Twitter with some controversial thoughts on the pandemic. The star questioned whether asymptomatic carriers actually had the virus in the first place.
And, as expected, the rapper received backlash for sharing his unfiltered opinions. AKA went on to clarify that he is not a non-believer (as he has had the virus himself), but rather, he is a sceptic.
“The Covid-19 symptoms I had was probably the sickest I’ve ever been in my entire life. No lie. So it’s not such as I’m saying it’s not out there and we shouldn’t be safe, but there’s a lot of confusion around a lot of things regarding this pandemic,” tweeted AKA.
This week, the star again had a little “something-something” to say. The Fela in Versace hitmaker joked about going to church being “illegal”. However, a tweep didn't take kindly to his comments, labelling AKA a “conspiracy theorist”.
AKA didn't take the attack lying down, sarcastically responding to the troll. Essentially, he said that given the history of the western world and its relationship with Africa, he has every right to question the world around him.
“You right. Actually my bad, there is absolutely no reason whatsoever for us to not trust the western world’s intentions for Africa & for Africans. I mean, when have they ever let us down?”
You right. Actually my bad, there is absolutely no reason whatsoever for us to not trust the western world’s intentions for Africa & for Africans. I mean, when have they ever let us down? https://t.co/SsEuYFWmab— AKA (@akaworldwide) January 12, 2021
Though some fans didn't actually pick up that the star was speaking fluent sarcasm, many joined in with AKA's scepticism on all things Covid-19. Here are some of the responses from Twitter citizens:
I'm here for those who aren't catching the sarcasm 😂😂😂😩— Dvn-Drinoh (@OfficialDrinoh) January 12, 2021
This is why AKA is my favorite villain. 😎 https://t.co/UOUtjxpm67— Afrikan Hashler (@RolivhuwaMuhas1) January 12, 2021
They colonized us what the fuck do you mean... https://t.co/NsdbyKPvuB— Kgoši Mashabela (@MashabelaKgosi) January 12, 2021
I can taste the sarcasm here pic.twitter.com/n5Y2vR4yw8— Alwin eXceL Goldsmith (@haterbehavior) January 12, 2021
Well put... Is Africans for me thinking the westerners want the best for us. People need to wake TF UP!!— BlackJesus BulaButu (@VegaBenz) January 12, 2021