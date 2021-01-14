IN MEMES | Tweeps think 'Mnakwethu Happily Ever?' is totes scripted

Taking its cue from Mnakwethu always shaking things up in 2020, the polygamy-themed reality show sequel Mnakwethu Happily Ever After? left Twitter shook on Wednesday night when it served drama and what fans are calling “scripted” TV.

Husbands interested in polygamy from the first season of Mnakwethu, Qondanisa, Ngiga, Dulas and Bheki Cele have returned to the screens through Mnakwethu Happily Ever After? . And ... not only did they shake things up on the TL, they also left Twitter doubtful about the “reality” aspect of the show.

Mnakwethu Happily Ever After? aims to show viewers how Qondanisa, Ngiga, Dulas and Bheki Cele continued with their lives after they asked their wives for permission to take second wives.

The first instalment of the reality show was hosted by popular polygamist Musa Mseleku, and it launched in January 2020. It managed to top the Twitter trends list while causing fierce debate about its content, every time it aired.

On several occasions there have been widespread calls for it to be pulled off screens, as viewers witnessed the manner in which men approached their wives for permission to take on a second wife. The show was accused of “humiliating women”.

The above may explain why tweeps were not eager to buy into the happily ever after narrative that Wednesday night's episode was pushing.

More than a dozen viewers took to Twitter to say that several parts of the show looked like they were scripted. However, they were not mad at the saucy drama the show served!

Here are some of their reactions: