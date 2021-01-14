IN MEMES | Tweeps think 'Mnakwethu Happily Ever?' is totes scripted
It was the aunty's "acting" that got them all hot and bothered ...
Taking its cue from Mnakwethu always shaking things up in 2020, the polygamy-themed reality show sequel Mnakwethu Happily Ever After? left Twitter shook on Wednesday night when it served drama and what fans are calling “scripted” TV.
Husbands interested in polygamy from the first season of Mnakwethu, Qondanisa, Ngiga, Dulas and Bheki Cele have returned to the screens through Mnakwethu Happily Ever After? . And ... not only did they shake things up on the TL, they also left Twitter doubtful about the “reality” aspect of the show.
Mnakwethu Happily Ever After? aims to show viewers how Qondanisa, Ngiga, Dulas and Bheki Cele continued with their lives after they asked their wives for permission to take second wives.
The first instalment of the reality show was hosted by popular polygamist Musa Mseleku, and it launched in January 2020. It managed to top the Twitter trends list while causing fierce debate about its content, every time it aired.
On several occasions there have been widespread calls for it to be pulled off screens, as viewers witnessed the manner in which men approached their wives for permission to take on a second wife. The show was accused of “humiliating women”.
The above may explain why tweeps were not eager to buy into the happily ever after narrative that Wednesday night's episode was pushing.
More than a dozen viewers took to Twitter to say that several parts of the show looked like they were scripted. However, they were not mad at the saucy drama the show served!
Here are some of their reactions:
The aunt’s scene looks scripted #MnakwethuHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/n7x7180g4n— SaucySaint🍒🍑🍋 (@divinebasetsana) January 13, 2021
Aybo Samantha's aunty🙄 unnecessary drama nje is she doing this because the cameras are around🙄#MnakwethuHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/mzI9yx7Jg3— Lungi Shozi♒🇿🇦 (@IamlungiDee) January 13, 2021
#MnakwethuHappilyEverAfter I feel like I am watching poor poor lokshin bioskop , terrible acting pic.twitter.com/2T5OpvtDTF— Teboho🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@KeTeboM) January 13, 2021
last scene scripted #MnakwethuHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/umaq2ef3yR— Relebohile Limba (@RelebohileLimba) January 13, 2021
#MnakwethuHappilyEverAfter but this one is a drama queen to be honest. pic.twitter.com/GPQrRypAlu— Thee Expressionist (@TheeExpression1) January 13, 2021
She got accused of causing a miscarriage by a man that was on a show where he was introducing a second wife, that was not her, to his wife and she still stays!! I want better for us#MnakwethuHappilyEverAfter#Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/NOdUBdnAnC— Just Bridge (@JustBridgetR) January 13, 2021
He brought her a P. S because it's her favourite chocolate. Some will call it bare minimum but I think it's sweet & thoughtful. #MnakwethuHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/R9TxWtY52B— Raised in Africa. (@paballo_patsa) January 13, 2021
Why is she exposing the fact that he only paid 30% of the lobola? Sis definitely chose violence. #MnakwethuHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/buQhh2kTbs— Raised in Africa. (@paballo_patsa) January 13, 2021
Ngiga blamed her for having an miscarriage it happened the day of #mnakwethu reunion so sad 💔💔💔 men really need to stop blaming us when having an miscarriage #MnakwethuHappilyEverAfter #mnakwethuhea pic.twitter.com/3I6aV1WSTh— IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) January 13, 2021
why is Ngiga doing in This show if he is going to keep telling producers CUT CUT 🙄🙄🙄#MnakwethuHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/Q1xjSicQNE— Relebohile Limba (@RelebohileLimba) January 13, 2021