It’s official: 'Isibaya' has been canned!

Weekdays are about to change for Isibaya fans as M-Net has confirmed that the soapie will be coming to an end this year.

In a statement provided to TshisaLIVE, the channel director for local entertainment channels at M-Net Nomsa Philiso said, “It's always sad when a show that was popular and loved ends, as it is the case with Isibaya.

“However, times change and television is about adopting and adapting. As Mzansi Magic, we are thrilled about the new partnership with Black Brain Productions. They will be bringing in fresh content that is innovative and captivating.”

Nomsa added that the other exciting element is that this is their first telenovela production. “It is a great opportunity for Black Brain to broaden its base and creativity. Our platforms are fundamentally created to help producers grow and reach new frontiers.”

Rumours that Isibaya was in trouble first started to swirl last year, however M-Net would neither confirm nor deny it at the time.

‘’Every year before we recommission the great shows broadcast on Mzansi Magic, we conduct a review of all shows, using a variety of metrics as standard practice in the industry to ensure that the decision to renew contacts is well informed,” Nomsa said at the time.