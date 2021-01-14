TshisaLIVE

It’s official: 'Isibaya' has been canned!

14 January 2021 - 12:53 By Masego Seemela
Telenovela 'Isibaya' has been cancelled.
Telenovela 'Isibaya' has been cancelled.
Image: Supplied/Showmax

Weekdays are about to change for Isibaya fans as M-Net has confirmed that the soapie will be coming to an end this year.

In a statement provided to TshisaLIVE, the channel director for local entertainment channels at M-Net Nomsa Philiso said, “It's always sad when a show that was popular and loved ends, as it is the case with Isibaya.

“However, times change and television is about adopting and adapting. As Mzansi Magic, we are thrilled about the new partnership with Black Brain Productions. They will be bringing in fresh content that is innovative and captivating.”

Nomsa added that the other exciting element is that this is their first telenovela production. “It is a great opportunity for Black Brain to broaden its base and creativity. Our platforms are fundamentally created to help producers grow and reach new frontiers.”

Rumours that Isibaya was in trouble first started to swirl last year, however M-Net would neither confirm nor deny it at the time. 

‘’Every year before we recommission the great shows broadcast on Mzansi Magic, we conduct a review of all shows, using a variety of metrics as standard practice in the industry to ensure that the decision to renew contacts is well informed,” Nomsa said at the time. 

READ MORE

Ayanda Borotho's heartfelt tribute to Lindiwe Ndlovu

The uthor and actress said it feels like everyone is living on “borrowed time".
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Linda Mtoba hits back at hate for breastfeeding 'too old' Baby Bean

"For all the other breastfeeding mamas, do what’s best for you and your baby. Don’t get discouraged," she wrote.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

‘Her smile would light up the space around her’: Menzi Ngubane mourns Lindiwe Ndlovu's death

‘My heart is heavy’
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

LISTEN | Chris Q Radebe on why he loves playing 'baddie' King Dabula on 'Isibaya'

People love to hate him as King Dabula on 'Isibaya', and he loves playing the bad guy!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Twitter split after Somizi says there are 'no excuses' for not being successful TshisaLIVE
  2. Actress Lindiwe Ndlovu died 'in her sleep', manager confirms TshisaLIVE
  3. Cassper responds to AKA’s claim of signing the boxing match contract TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Somizi impressed by gift from self-taught string artist TshisaLIVE
  5. 'What does he stand for?' - Ntsiki Mazwai dragged for shading Trevor Noah TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

EU approves sales of the world's first battery-powered artificial heart
SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
X