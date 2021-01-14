Not again! Pearl Thusi says the 'light skin' hate has helped in her success

Queen Sono star Pearl Thusi has once again lashed out against haters, who criticise her for being light-skinned.

It's no secret that Pearl isn't shy to voice her opinions on colourism. With countless clapbacks and interviews on the matter, Pearl has again come to the TL to hit back at those who claim that she has enjoyed “light-skin privilege”.

In a mini-rant, the media personality told fans to be kind to her haters since she has big things in the works.

“Please comfort my haters ... They're about to call me names and say only my skin colour gets me work etc. Nothing new really ... I just don't like to see people hurting because I'm rising. It can't be nice,” wrote Pearl.

She went on to thank fans for the undying support and love she receives.

The star also said that she has noticed a pattern of the internet knocking her down, only for her to overcome with success.

“What's also weird is that every time, and I mean every time I get attacked on Twitter — God always pulls up — my biggest deals are always concluded that same week! Keep talking about me y'all!

“If I got attacked every week, I'd have to start looking for new properties because I swear y'all love making me get more bags. I truly love all of you. Don't hate the players, hate the game!” she wrote.

