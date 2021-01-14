Prince Kaybee on some artists 'not making it back' after the pandemic
“Unfortunately some artists are going to lose momentum to an extent they might never make it back financially after this pandemic.”
With the arts and entertainment industry being one of the hardest hit sectors by the Covid-19 pandemic, Prince Kaybee believes that some artists may never recover from the financial blow.
As cases and deaths continue to soar, many South Africans face job losses amid fearing for their lives. They include artists and musicians, whose pockets have been hit hard due to Covid-19 restrictions on social gatherings.
“Unfortunately some artists are going to lose momentum to an extent they might never make it back financially after this pandemic,” Kaybee said.
Though he believes that some artists might not financially survive the pandemic, Kaybee also gave some advice on how artists can negotiate with big brands who want to use their craft.
“Big brands know artists need money right now so they would wanna use your song for a campaign but pay you a minimal amount.”
While acknowledging that it was a tricky “business” time for people in the industry, Kaybee then posed a question to musicians on whether they had negotiated the right amount of money that'll help sustain them during the pandemic.
“Yes you need the money but what if the pandemic goes for a year again? Did you negotiate well enough to keep you afloat for the duration of this crisis?”
When asked by a tweep whether the industry would have to start from zero post the pandemic, Kaybee replied that artists might need to “pick up where we left off”, highlighting that his great concern was the music.
"[I'm] not really a fan of other things an artist does but the MUSIC, so it will also be interesting where artists will be MUSICALLY post the pandemic,” he explained to the tweep.
While Kaybee expressed his concern about artists and their careers, his industry mate Cassper Nyovest has shared on Twitter what he thinks is a key aspect to a successful career.
“Having a good accountant who is genuinely invested in your life is very important. Not just a business relationship nje. Someone who wants to help you build your life according to your own ambitions and personality.”
