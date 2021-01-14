Tweeps 'fed up' with AKA and Cassper’s boxing match back-and-forth
SA hip-hop fans are frustrated over whether the AKA and Cassper boxing match will ever see the light of day.
In another episode of the pregame show, “AKA vs Cassper: will it happen?", the rap industry giants have left fans fed up with the uncertainty regarding their much-hyped bout.
A couple of months into 2020, the two took their years-long beef to the next level after announcing that they were set to get into the ring together.
But whether it was contractual issues or the pandemic, it seems as if the match may never happen and fans won't have the satisfaction of witnessing their faves settle the score once and for all.
Just last week Doc Shebeleza star Cassper revealed his true feelings about why he is ready to get in the ring.
“That guy swore at my parents and I had to take a high role as always. I need to see him, he needs to feel my wrath. I won't do it in the streets cause it'll damage my brand. I need to see him in the ring. I will never get over him swearing my queen,” Cassper said.
With the disappointment building across the nation, fans have aired their grievances on the Twitter TL at the delays and back-and-forth. Some are sceptical that the match will ever happen!
Check out the disgruntled tweeps below:
What's Not Gonna Happen Now ? pic.twitter.com/PsBWT20dEI— 🌹❤️Noble T. Dhlamini 👑❤️ (@Babey_Noble) January 13, 2021
I miss cassper vs aka days these other rappers don’t slap the same https://t.co/4QqtTbES7z— Baby G did everything 🔥⭐️ (@Murendiwa9) January 10, 2021
This contract signing for a box match by AKA and Cassper boggles my mind. Cant they meet at Sandton Convention via press/media and both sign?🤔— sarazen_1 (@Sipho14J) January 12, 2021
AKA & CASSPER NYOVEST’s claim to fame in 2021 forward is the fake ass PR marketed media beef. These dudes will never touch one another they just know that when ever they talk shit at each other they get clout an traction because they trended - but it’s not for their music though.— 𝕷. 𝕷𝕺𝖀𝖃 | E A $ ✞ $ I D E L O U W | (@eastsidelouw) January 9, 2021
Or Maybe Grotimani uRinga Nge Award 🤔 Yha It Might Not Happen Wena Grotimani Khona No @wizkidayo Da pic.twitter.com/nit9aDSNYZ— Mandado (@TonnieMandado) January 13, 2021
Don't Be Afraid Mufasa His Not Training 😒 Rest Bafo pic.twitter.com/tIZj6ef2D5— Mandado (@TonnieMandado) January 13, 2021