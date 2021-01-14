TshisaLIVE

Tweeps 'fed up' with AKA and Cassper’s boxing match back-and-forth

14 January 2021 - 14:00
Fans are waiting for Cassper and AKA to get in the ring and off their Twitter accounts.
Image: Instagram/AKA/Cassper Nyovest

SA hip-hop fans are frustrated over whether the AKA and Cassper boxing match will ever see the light of day. 

In another episode of the pregame show, “AKA vs Cassper: will it happen?", the rap industry giants have left fans fed up with the uncertainty regarding their much-hyped bout.

A couple of months into 2020, the two took their years-long beef to the next level after announcing that they were set to get into the ring together. 

But whether it was contractual issues or the pandemic, it seems as if the match may never happen and fans won't have the satisfaction of witnessing their faves settle the score once and for all.

Just last week Doc Shebeleza star Cassper revealed his true feelings about why he is ready to get in the ring.

“That guy swore at my parents and I had to take a high role as always. I need to see him, he needs to feel my wrath. I won't do it in the streets cause it'll damage my brand. I need to see him in the ring. I will never get over him swearing my queen,” Cassper said.

With the disappointment building across the nation, fans have aired their grievances on the Twitter TL at the delays and back-and-forth. Some are sceptical that the match will ever happen!

Check out the disgruntled tweeps below:

TshisaLIVE
