Cardi B scores her first lead role in a film and the net is excited for her!
When Cardi B said she makes money moves, sis wasn't playing and after pretty much coming out on top in her rap career, sis is making major moves in the acting industry and has bagged her first lead role in a comedy!
According to US publication Variety, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker scored her first leading role in a movie and is set to star in Paramount’s upcoming film Assisted Living.
Assisted Living is being described as a “raucous comedy” with “tremendous heart”, in the vein of classic funny films like Sister Act and Mrs Doubtfire.
Cardi will play the role of Amber, a small-time crook who finds herself in over her head when a heist goes wrong. On the run from the cops and her former crew, she struggles to find anywhere to hide. Running out of options, Amber disguises herself as an elderly woman and hides out in the one place no-one will look — her estranged grandmother’s nursing home.
After the news of her new role broke, Cardi took to Twitter to share her feels.
“Work and life is about to become 10x harder but I’m overwhelmed with happiness. When you have opportunities in your hands, take them all!” an excited Cardi tweeted.
Work & life is about to become 10x harder but I’m overwhelmed with happiness.When you have opportunities in your hands TAKE THEM ALL !— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 14, 2021
While this is not the hip hop artist's first film rodeo, her fans were super stoked on her behalf.
Cardi made her feature film debut opposite Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu and Keke Palmer in Hustlers, the 2019 crime drama about strippers. She also secured a role in F9, the next entry in Universal’s Fast & Furious franchise.
Tweeps took to the TL to congratulate her, saying they love her growth as an artist. Others made sure they sent her positive vibes, so that she slays her role as Amber.
“They gonna have Cardi playing an old lady in disguise ... they better get the make-up and prosthetics right. She's funny and I can see her doing great in a slapstick comedy like this. Interested to see if she can hold her own for an entire feature film,” one tweep said.
“Cardi B is starring in a movie? I like it like that,” another tweep said.
Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:
We will be watching😌 pic.twitter.com/SdeFbQ6QKy— ⤷ king of talking shit ♛ (@MostHated_Bear) January 14, 2021
Period! 2021’s already looking bright for you! So proud. Love you! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WTZEeC3y3t— Fanpage (spicybardii) (@spicybardii) January 14, 2021
We will be watching for Cardi B! pic.twitter.com/AEIryow8lq— Josh ❤️ WandaVision #WandaVision #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) January 14, 2021