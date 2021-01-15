Cardi B scores her first lead role in a film and the net is excited for her!

When Cardi B said she makes money moves, sis wasn't playing and after pretty much coming out on top in her rap career, sis is making major moves in the acting industry and has bagged her first lead role in a comedy!

According to US publication Variety, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker scored her first leading role in a movie and is set to star in Paramount’s upcoming film Assisted Living.

Assisted Living is being described as a “raucous comedy” with “tremendous heart”, in the vein of classic funny films like Sister Act and Mrs Doubtfire.

Cardi will play the role of Amber, a small-time crook who finds herself in over her head when a heist goes wrong. On the run from the cops and her former crew, she struggles to find anywhere to hide. Running out of options, Amber disguises herself as an elderly woman and hides out in the one place no-one will look — her estranged grandmother’s nursing home.

After the news of her new role broke, Cardi took to Twitter to share her feels.

“Work and life is about to become 10x harder but I’m overwhelmed with happiness. When you have opportunities in your hands, take them all!” an excited Cardi tweeted.