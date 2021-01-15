Connie Ferguson's back at the gym to 'smash more personal goals this year!'

Actress and Producer Connie Ferguson has hit the gym this new year, and she is still our fitness queen for life!

After making a return from her luxurious jet setting vacay in Dubai, Connie has bounced back to that health and wellness life she's known for on these social media streets.

Taking to Instagram, the star said she is taking time to ease back into her routine and kick 2021 off in the best way!

“Slowly trying to get my groove back after a crazy end of year schedule that left little for much else! Cheers to smashing more personal goals this year,” she wrote.