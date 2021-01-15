Connie Ferguson's back at the gym to 'smash more personal goals this year!'
And you know she will!
Actress and Producer Connie Ferguson has hit the gym this new year, and she is still our fitness queen for life!
After making a return from her luxurious jet setting vacay in Dubai, Connie has bounced back to that health and wellness life she's known for on these social media streets.
Taking to Instagram, the star said she is taking time to ease back into her routine and kick 2021 off in the best way!
“Slowly trying to get my groove back after a crazy end of year schedule that left little for much else! Cheers to smashing more personal goals this year,” she wrote.
The “Karabo Moroka” icon has also been Mzansi's “gymspiration” over the past couple of years, sharing her goals and fitness tips.
Her six-pack has left the streets a mess and fans have been gagged over how she rocks her fitness fits!
During the lockdown last year, Connie made sure to take to social media to motivate fans and followers alike to join her in lifting some weights and stretch those muscles.
Her Instagram page dedicated to her gym and fitness routines, iconniecfit, shows off Connie's best exercises and even personal moments of the star exercising with her family.
At the age of 50, she's still one of the hottest celebs in Mzansi, so if she says gym is the way ... then Mzansi probably won't argue!
Check out her rocking swimwear: