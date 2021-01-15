TshisaLIVE

Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp has replaced Katlego Maboe in OUTsurance ads

15 January 2021 - 11:00
Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp is the new face of Outsurance's short-term insurance adverts.
Image: supplied

Actress and media personality Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp has become the face of OUTsurance’s short-term insurance advertisements, replacing Katlego Maboe.

This comes after Katlego made headlines late last year amid allegations of abuse and apparent contravention of a protection order against him. A video of Katlego confessing to his estranged partner, Monique Muller, also went viral at the time. 

Katlego admitted to being unfaithful to his partner but denied all allegations of abuse.

Subsequently, OUTsurance pulled all ads featuring Katlego. SABC3’s Espresso Breakfast Show suspended the star pending investigation into the allegations.

OUTsurance confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Elana had replaced Katlego in the company’s adverts. 

Head of client relations Natasha Kawulesar said they have received positive feedback about Elana’s appearances in their advertisements in the past few weeks.

Elana said she is delighted to be working closely with the OUTsurance team  as this isn’t their first encounter.

I have worked with OUTsurance for many years as an ad hoc MC and voice-over artist. I’ve always enjoyed working with their team and admire their vision and approach to marketing and how they connect with their clients,” she said.

OUTsurance said they stand by their past statements regarding the allegations levelled against Katlego. 

“As previously communicated, we would like to provide Katlego with the space and time needed to deal with this matter in private. This remains our position."

