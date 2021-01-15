'These are early signs of dictatorship': Simphiwe Dana concerned about 'authoritarian tone' of SA leaders

Outspoken musician Simphiwe Dana has shared her concern that SA leaders are taking an "'authoritarian tone” with the nation, warning that it may be the early signs of a dictatorship.

Simphiwe, like many of us, has been watching politicians speak over the last few weeks on the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions.

After Julius Malema's fiery address to the nation on Thursday, Simphiwe took to Twitter to share her worry that leaders are becoming more and more authoritarian.

“I’m getting increasingly concerned with the authoritarian tone our leaders are taking with us. And the authoritarian ways they’re adopting. These are the early signs of a dictatorship. I’m saying this because we pride ourselves in the way SA governs,” she tweeted.

She added her concern that soon “men with big guns” may show up at our door if we disagree with our leaders.

“I worry that soon we won’t be able to disagree with our leadership without men with big guns showing up on our doorsteps and our own people cheering them on. I hope to God I’m wrong. This pandemic is exposing a lot of ish.”

When one follower said president Cyril Ramaphosa was an example of what Simphiwe was talking about, she included Malema and police minister Bheki Cele.