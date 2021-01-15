TshisaLIVE

'These are early signs of dictatorship': Simphiwe Dana concerned about 'authoritarian tone' of SA leaders

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
15 January 2021 - 10:00
Songstress Simphiwe Dana has weighed in on the speeches given by politicians over the last few months.
Outspoken musician Simphiwe Dana has shared her concern that SA leaders are taking an "'authoritarian tone” with the nation, warning that it may be the early signs of a dictatorship.

Simphiwe, like many of us, has been watching politicians speak over the last few weeks on the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions.

After Julius Malema's fiery address to the nation on Thursday, Simphiwe took to Twitter to share her worry that leaders are becoming more and more authoritarian.

“I’m getting increasingly concerned with the authoritarian tone our leaders are taking with us. And the authoritarian ways they’re adopting. These are the early signs of a dictatorship. I’m saying this because we pride ourselves in the way SA governs,” she tweeted.

She added her concern that soon “men with big guns” may show up at our door if we disagree with our leaders.

“I worry that soon we won’t be able to disagree with our leadership without men with big guns showing up on our doorsteps and our own people cheering them on. I hope to God I’m wrong. This pandemic is exposing a lot of ish.”

When one follower said president Cyril Ramaphosa was an example of what Simphiwe was talking about, she included Malema and police minister Bheki Cele.

The songbird had earlier applauded the government for enforcing the alcohol ban, but called for a ban on gender-based violence.

“Our police minister arrested 20,000 people in two weeks for drinking during an alcohol ban. This is commendable as y’all should not be breaking laws. How I wish this was 20,000 arrested during a GBV ban, in two weeks.”

