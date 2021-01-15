Wandi 'DJ 1D' Nzimande’s family confirm he died of Covid complications

As Mzansi continues to mourn the loss of Kaya FM's much loved Mzwandile “DJ 1D” Nzimande, his family have confirmed that the DJ died after testing positive for Covid-19.

DJ 1D died on January 13 at the Olivedale Clinic in Johannesburg, aged 44.

Social media and mainstream media platforms have been flooded with condolences from fans, friends and industry mates, as they sang praises of the man most described as humble.

Wandi was the co-founder of popular streetwear and lifestyle brand Loxion Kulca and a resident DJ on Kaya FM for more than 10 years. He was known to all as a true friend and brother.

His family said in a statement that he, “always offered support, smiles and a hearty warming laugh to encourage those around him. His love for his family, work and community is evident. Everything he put his mind to he achieved with greatness and grace.”