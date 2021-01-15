WATCH | Master KG living large and shows off lavish shopping trip
After causing havoc on the charts with his Jerusalema hit last year, Master KG has decided to spoil himself with a lavish shopping trip in his luxurious whip.
The hitmaker ushered in 2021 in style by having his first expensive shopping trip for the year.
Taking to Twitter, the world-renowned musician shared a video where he can be seen putting shopping bags from an expensive clothing brand into the front trunk of his luxurious ride.
With the words, “First shopping of the year, wanitwa mos”, Master KG showed his followers how JanUworry looked for him, leaving them stanning on him even more.
First Shopping of 2021 @DIESEL pic.twitter.com/wt6oQO4UcX— Jerusalema Deluxe Out Now!! (@MasterKGsa) January 13, 2021
To show how much he really deserves the shopping spree, last year Master KG was hard at work making major moves across the world with his hit song Jerusalema. After the song being dubbed the “national anthem”, Master KG received great praise from some of the world's biggest names while topping the charts overseas.
The song with vocalist Nomcebo Zikode was the national anthem for much of 2020, and made the Limpopo artist one of the most popular musicians in the world.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE last year, Master KG said he was humbled by the amazing reception to the song.
“It's so beautiful to see how Jerusalema has taken over the world, to see how far it has gone. The song did amazing at home, in December 2019 charting on each and every radio station. It ruled the streets and people created memories to the song.”
Here are some of the reactions to Master KG's lavish shopping:
