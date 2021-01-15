WATCH | Master KG living large and shows off lavish shopping trip

After causing havoc on the charts with his Jerusalema hit last year, Master KG has decided to spoil himself with a lavish shopping trip in his luxurious whip.

The hitmaker ushered in 2021 in style by having his first expensive shopping trip for the year.

Taking to Twitter, the world-renowned musician shared a video where he can be seen putting shopping bags from an expensive clothing brand into the front trunk of his luxurious ride.

With the words, “First shopping of the year, wanitwa mos”, Master KG showed his followers how JanUworry looked for him, leaving them stanning on him even more.