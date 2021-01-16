Ayanda Thabethe takes to the TL to defend Lori Harvey's 'choices'
'I don’t get why people get pressed about exploring'
If there’s one thing women needed 2020 to take and never return, it is the labels men attach to women who don't suffer from “abantu bazothini syndrome”, and media personality Ayanda Thabethe made it clear people should stop being pressed by Lori Harvey's choices.
US comedian Steve Harvey's stepdaughter topped the Twitter trends list and most international entertainment blogs when she and US actor Michael B Jordan declared their relationship official with steamy, loved up pictures.
Dubbed the envy of women worldwide, Lori has become popular for her history of dating men in the public eye. Her list of hunks include R &B singer Trey Songz, businessman Sean “Diddy” Combs’s son Justin, and then Diddy himself in 2018. After the mogul she dated hip-hop rapper Future for a brief moment in 2019 before moving on to People’s “Sexiest Man Alive”, which left some people on Twitter labelling her with nasty names, while others praised her.
Joining the people who told Lori's haters to leave her be, Ayanda weighed in on Lori's dating life and life choices. She said she didn't understand why people are all hot and bothered about who the young woman chooses to date or for how long.
“Dating is a process of collecting data to make the decision of whether you’re compatible with someone. If you find after a period that resonates with you that someone is not for you then you leave -or stay.”
YouTube vlogger and influencer Mihlali Ndamase, who has spoken out about the nature of dating before, echoed Ayanda's sentiments.
She said she didn't understand why it seemed some people only had an issue when the “serial dater” was a woman.
“They only have an issue when a woman does this,” she said.
The YouTube star left the streets in meltdown mode early last year when she weighed in on a debate about schoolgirls dating much older men, and said she didn't regret doing so.
The star weighed in on the conversation after a user asked women who had dated men in their 20s or 30s while they were still in their early teens if they ever looked back now and thought it was messed up.
In a screenshot of a tweet that circulated, the star responded by saying she saw nothing wrong with it and had “zero regrets”.
“Didn't see anything wrong with it then and I still don't. Zero regrets.”
Mihlali was soon the talk of social media and later deleted her post.