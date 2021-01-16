Ayanda Thabethe takes to the TL to defend Lori Harvey's 'choices'

If there’s one thing women needed 2020 to take and never return, it is the labels men attach to women who don't suffer from “abantu bazothini syndrome”, and media personality Ayanda Thabethe made it clear people should stop being pressed by Lori Harvey's choices.

US comedian Steve Harvey's stepdaughter topped the Twitter trends list and most international entertainment blogs when she and US actor Michael B Jordan declared their relationship official with steamy, loved up pictures.

Dubbed the envy of women worldwide, Lori has become popular for her history of dating men in the public eye. Her list of hunks include R &B singer Trey Songz, businessman Sean “Diddy” Combs’s son Justin, and then Diddy himself in 2018. After the mogul she dated hip-hop rapper Future for a brief moment in 2019 before moving on to People’s “Sexiest Man Alive”, which left some people on Twitter labelling her with nasty names, while others praised her.

Joining the people who told Lori's haters to leave her be, Ayanda weighed in on Lori's dating life and life choices. She said she didn't understand why people are all hot and bothered about who the young woman chooses to date or for how long.

“Dating is a process of collecting data to make the decision of whether you’re compatible with someone. If you find after a period that resonates with you that someone is not for you then you leave -or stay.”