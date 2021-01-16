TshisaLIVE

From Pasi Koetle to Moonchild - SA celebs get in on the #BustItChallenge

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
16 January 2021 - 12:00
Moonchild showed off her booty in the #BustItChallenge.
Image: Instagram/Moonchild Sanelly

There's a new viral social media challenge in these streets, that women all over the world are embracing to show off their ASSets, and SA celebs gave an interesting take on the entertaining challenge.

Believed to have originated on Tik Tok, the challenge has taken over the internet and we can’t deal.

SA celebs such as Pasi Koetle, Moonchild Sanelly and Nadia Nakai also jumped on it and boy! did they do the most?

Just like challenges such as #ImaliEningi and #JohnVuliGate, #BustItChallenge also had people remix the original. One of the peeps who didn't stand back was actress Pasi Koetle.

Watch her get down below:

But, Moonchild and Nadia Nakai clearly didn't come here to play! The sexy women brought out their sexy lingerie and high heels and served!

Check them out below:

Here are some of the US celebs and influencers who left the internet wanting more with their take on the challenge:

