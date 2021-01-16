'I just don’t have self-esteem issues 99% of the time' - K.O hits back at claim he is arrogant

Supa Dupa hitmaker K.O took to Twitter to say he isn't arrogant, he just has solid self-esteem.

The preacher of all things, Mr Cashtime hit back at a tweep who claimed the star is "arrogant". Though the user seemed to be praising the star, they also decided to throw a backhanded compliment into the mix.

However, K.O wasn't going to take the supposed "applause" lying down.

“Why do people say arrogant? I just don’t have self-esteem issues 99% of the time,” K.O said.