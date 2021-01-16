'I just don’t have self-esteem issues 99% of the time' - K.O hits back at claim he is arrogant
Supa Dupa hitmaker K.O took to Twitter to say he isn't arrogant, he just has solid self-esteem.
The preacher of all things, Mr Cashtime hit back at a tweep who claimed the star is "arrogant". Though the user seemed to be praising the star, they also decided to throw a backhanded compliment into the mix.
However, K.O wasn't going to take the supposed "applause" lying down.
“Why do people say arrogant? I just don’t have self-esteem issues 99% of the time,” K.O said.
Why do ppl say arrogant? I just don’t have self esteem issues 99% of the time 😎— K.O (@MrCashtime) January 8, 2021
Btw, that guy is coming back this year. Danko https://t.co/0vMm2srM1q
The star, with a come back in the works, also had fans excited for the new "2021" K.O.
He took to the TL with advice for fans about how he maintains his "pioneer in rap" status.
“When you stay as the old you, the game moves on from ya coz' you never evolve,” he wrote.
When you stay as the old you the game moves on from ya coz you never evolve. Preciate the support tho https://t.co/307ilASb55— K.O (@MrCashtime) January 9, 2021
The rapper has been candid about his success secrets and what it takes to make it in the hip-hop industry.
Last year, he shared that fans may have a misperception about how he became the K.O we know and love today.
He said his meekness has fans thinking coming up was easy for him. However, he still had to face the trials and tribulations of the industry.
“My meekness and smile make 'em think the game is easy. Still mad folks that hate my entire existence outchea, I went against the grain to protect my legacy and brand when they tried ta get me tf outta here! God’s favour the only reason I’m still standing,” said K.O.