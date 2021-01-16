Pearl Thusi jets off to secret international location for an 'exciting' project
After being homebound for most of 2020, actress Pearl Thusi has announced that the latest bag she secured has given her the chance to cross Mzansi's borders and she's super stoked about it.
Even though the new normal makes travel a tad more tricky than it used to be, Pearl has expressed nothing but excitement about the journey and what lies ahead.
The actress took to Twitter to share her exciting start to 2021.
“Tomorrow ... Leaving South African borders for the first time this year (second time in 12 months) for a really exciting project,” she shared.
Tomorrow... ✈️— #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) January 13, 2021
Leaving south African boarders for the first time this year (2nd time in 12 months 😳) for a really exciting project.
Despite the often ruthless clapbacks sis usually serves on Twitter, her brand seems to be unaffected as she continues to get gig after gig.
Pearl made sure her haters knew that they were in for a tough time.
In a mini-rant, the media personality told fans to be kind to her haters since she has big things in the works.
“Please comfort my haters ... They're about to call me names and say only my skin colour gets me work etc. Nothing new really ... I just don't like to see people hurting because I'm rising. It can't be nice,” wrote Pearl.
While 2020 was a financially difficult year for most of Pearl's peers in the SA entertainment industry, she still had a good year as her talk show Behind The Story on BET Africa, came back for its fourth season.
It looks like 2021 is also going to be a good one for the mother of two ...
Can't wait to see what she's cooking up!