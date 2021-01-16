WATCH | MaMkhize and son Andile Mpisane are mother-son goals!

TshisaLIVE

Reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane have a very close relationship.
If there is a sure winning mother and son duo in the Mzansi entertainment industry, it has to be reality TV star and businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane, and the latest flexing video demonstrates why the duo is such a LIT combo.

If we are being honest with ourselves, we knew the minute MaMkhize gave her son Andile R1m for a music video that they were mos definitely #MotherAnd SonGoals.

In the latest video uploaded by MaMkhize on her Instagram reels, the pair showed up and showed off what they sometimes do for quality time.

In the video, Shauwn can be heard hyping Andile up as he dances to an amapiano song titled Mama while he drives.

It’s such moments I treasure as a mother: open relationship with my son and being able to talk about anything and everything. You are my world,” MaMkhize captioned the video.

Watch the video below.

This is not the first time the pair have basked in the glory of their fame and fortune with the world as an audience. They are known to do a lot of things together and their reality show revealed just how close they are.

MaMkhize always supports Andile in whatever endeavours he pitches to her and Andile knows that his mother is his biggest cheerleader.

However, not everyone was on board with the bonding time activities. A few people left scathing comments in MaMkhize's comment section, saying she and Andile ought to be careful and rather not take videos while driving after Andile's sister Sbahle's near fatal car crash.

After Sbahle’s accident, this is reckless behaviour that I don’t expect, jiving and leaving the steering???!!!" one person said.

