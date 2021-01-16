Youngster featured on Cassper's album shuns help to 'go back to the streets'

Fast-forward to 2021, Cassper had to be the bearer of bad news, as he posted a statement detailing what had happened since they found Mzwandile and how their “relationship” was unfortunately ending.

Taking to Twitter, Cassper put his feels in the thread as he explained the situation.

“Saddens me to have to post that after such a huge effort by myself, my team & the incredible Yolanda 'Toni', Mzwandile has decided to go back to the streets. He'd been clean of all substances for just over 2 months & making good progress at a rehab centre we had found for him,” his statement began.

Cassper went on to say that he had hoped all opportunities provided to Mzwandile would help change his life for the better. However, he explained that Mzwandile was an adult who was responsible for his own life and therefore the rapper and his team could not force him into anything.

“Truly wish I could do something else to help, but Yolanda, my team and I have tried all we could. Mzwandile is 21 years old, we can't fight or force him to do anything,” Cassper said.

The rapper went on to thank everyone who had poured effort into helping him assist Mzwandile and expressed his wish that the youngster would eventually find his way towards a healthy, drug-free life.

Read the full thread below: