Mihlali Ndamase calls out rude folks: 'You can get a point across without being rude'

If she's not calling South African parents out on their narrative that “celebrities are role models”, YouTube sensation Mihlali Ndamase is outchea telling rude people to take several seats because no-one is here for their BS.

The social media influencer had tongues wagging on Twitter after she called out people for their rude behaviour on the TL, especially those who go around thinking they know everything.

In a tweet that left many stanning, Mihlali expressed how the importance of “learning how to communicate effectively without being mean and condescending” was such a good trait to have as a person.

She also highlighted that you can be firm, stand your ground, get your point across and call someone out without being rude.