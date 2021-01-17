Rami Chuene thankful for 'small mercy' of virtual funerals: It brings some comfort

As the Covid-19 fatalities have become more and more personal to people across SA, the number of funerals to attend has gone up, even though the regulations limit the number of attendees.

That is why actress Rami Chuene is grateful that she is at least able to attend funerals virtually and she's taken to Twitter to explain why that is.

Rami has labelled the ability to host and attend virtual funerals a “small mercy” in these difficult times for Mzansi and the rest of the world.

The actress explained that while it surely doesn't feel the same as showing up physically to support your family and friends and to mourn the loss of a loved one, she was grateful for the comfort it gave her to at least “attend” the funeral virtually.

“Thank God for small mercies. I’ve been attending memorials and funerals virtually. Just finished watching my cousin’s. I know it’s not really a big deal but it does bring some comfort and for that I’m grateful,” she said.