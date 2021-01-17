TshisaLIVE

Rami Chuene thankful for 'small mercy' of virtual funerals: It brings some comfort

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
17 January 2021 - 08:00
Rami Chuene said she is grateful for the small mercies in 2021.
Image: Instagram/Rami Chuene

As the Covid-19 fatalities have become more and more personal to people across SA, the number of funerals to attend has gone up, even though the regulations limit the number of attendees.

That is why actress Rami Chuene is grateful that she is at least able to attend funerals virtually and she's taken to Twitter to explain why that is.

Rami has labelled the ability to host and attend virtual funerals a “small mercy” in these difficult times for Mzansi and the rest of the world.

The actress explained that while it surely doesn't feel the same as showing up physically to support your family and friends and to mourn the loss of a loved one, she was grateful for the comfort it gave her to at least “attend” the funeral virtually.

Thank God for small mercies. I’ve been attending memorials and funerals virtually. Just finished watching my cousin’s. I know it’s not really a big deal but it does bring some comfort and for that I’m grateful,” she said.

SA lost celebrities such as veteran actress Mary Twala and, more recently, Kwaito star Mshoza. Under normal circumstances, the families would have had large funerals attended by a multitude of fans, friends and family.

However, due to the strict regulations set to help curb the spread of coronavirus, the families of the well-known stars held intimate farewell ceremonies for their loved ones.

Fans and friends depended on the families arranging a Facebook or YouTube live streaming of the services to say goodbye to the stars, as per the new norm.

