Shimza on WhatsApp policy changes: 'I don’t care if they know what size underwear I wear'
Congo Congo hitmaker Shimza has defended using WhatsApp amid the controversial terms and conditions amendments.
Over the past few days (if you didn't know and live under a rock), the popular messaging service application WhatsApp has made a few changes to its policies.
Under the new terms, WhatsApp said it would be sharing information of users with its parent company, social media giant Facebook.
The changes and the effects on privacy have had people across the globe up in arms. And since everyone and their mother uses the app, Mzansi has weighed in on how they feel about using the messaging service going forward.
DJ Shimza took to Twitter to let fans know that he isn't bothered by the changes.
The artist made it clear that he doesn't even care if the app had details about his *cough* underwear.
“Check how much #WhatsApp has saved us over the years on airtime and how they’ve made sharing media so easy. I personally can’t be crucifying them for trying to monetise their app they’ve invested in. I might be wrong mara nna I don’t care if they know what size underwear I wear,” wrote Shimza.
Tweeps were LOL-ing at Shimza's response and some even joined in with their own jokes about the situation. This also prompted discussions on privacy. Here are some of the responses from the internet:
Is this a promo or what Shimzozo? pic.twitter.com/qHIgpcibf9— Cellular® ❁ (@Cellular_ZA) January 12, 2021
Hayi. Mna shame I'm leaving the app. https://t.co/vWLEc0NKWw— Bruno Sigwela🇿🇦 (@BrunoSigwela) January 12, 2021
as for size ya underwear 😂😂😂🤘🏽 https://t.co/VLRHuv0VOn— Young Blood 🤘🏽 (@thebutcher_DJ) January 12, 2021
I thought these days people don't care about privacy. They post everything on social media, partners, kids, houses, cars, qualifications, breakups and make-up, nude pictures, you break up with someone the world will know you're a porn addict. So what privacy people worry about?— Thabo Selepe (@12mphahlele) January 12, 2021
Same here I don't care if they know everything about me, Google does anyway— koena mashala (@koenaswift13) January 12, 2021
Nami I'm going no where, government and Banks has all our private information, they can sell us any-day. Regardless, we still use insta and facebook. https://t.co/u9fkQAPI7h— Baleseng Phora (@BalesengPhora) January 12, 2021
I'm With You On That Bro, Even If They See All The Nudes I'm Receiving I'm Cool With It🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/IMjWg1AJRF— ReQuest M (@_ReQuestM) January 12, 2021
Lol I can't let them expose my privacy I for one I'm leaving WhatsApp for Telegram— Aaliyah Masilo (@AaliyahMasilo) January 12, 2021