WATCH | Kelly Khumalo says victory over Covid-19 needs 'God himself'

“I feel like I need to ask you guys to call on the Lord because no scientist is going to create a miracle at this point. We need God himself.”

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
17 January 2021 - 11:00
Kelly Khumalo has asked people to look to God for victory over Covid-19.
Image: Instagram/Kelly Khumalo

While Mzansi joins the rest of the continent in anticipation of the upcoming rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine, songstress Kelly Khumalo has called on Mzansi to divert their attention to God, whom she believes holds the only true miracle to save the country and the world.

Taking to social media this week, Kelly asked people to pray as the difficult times brought about by the global pandemic continue.

“Beloveds, our people are dying ... Yes, we have to social distance, keep our masks on, and I’m sure with the alcohol ban things are going to go down. But I don’t hear a lot of government officials calling us to prayer. I feel that we need God more than ever at this point in time,” Kelly said in the Instagram video.

The singer said she knew that people were going to call her “crazy” for her plea for SA to turn to God for the answer.

However, she made it clear that she wouldn't stop urging South Africans to seek divine intervention.

“Again I know a lot of you will certify me as a crazy person. But again, I feel like I need to ask you guys to call on the Lord because no scientist is going to create a miracle at this point. We need God Himself.”

Watch the full video below:

At the beginning of the pandemic, a raging debate was ignited on #ChristianTwitter when non-believers argue with Christians over the global pandemic being a “punishment” from God.

Kelly weighed in on the debate, joining musician Khaya Mthethwa to say that they don't believe that the Covid-19 outbreak is an “act of God”. 

Khaya, who is also a pastor, said:” If God is punishing us, why did he punish Jesus. That would then make him unjust! #GodIsNotAngry.”

Kelly agreed, saying: “This is exactly what I’ve been saying #GodIsNotAngry.”

