WATCH | Kelly Khumalo says victory over Covid-19 needs 'God himself'

While Mzansi joins the rest of the continent in anticipation of the upcoming rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine, songstress Kelly Khumalo has called on Mzansi to divert their attention to God, whom she believes holds the only true miracle to save the country and the world.

Taking to social media this week, Kelly asked people to pray as the difficult times brought about by the global pandemic continue.

“Beloveds, our people are dying ... Yes, we have to social distance, keep our masks on, and I’m sure with the alcohol ban things are going to go down. But I don’t hear a lot of government officials calling us to prayer. I feel that we need God more than ever at this point in time,” Kelly said in the Instagram video.

The singer said she knew that people were going to call her “crazy” for her plea for SA to turn to God for the answer.

However, she made it clear that she wouldn't stop urging South Africans to seek divine intervention.

“Again I know a lot of you will certify me as a crazy person. But again, I feel like I need to ask you guys to call on the Lord because no scientist is going to create a miracle at this point. We need God Himself.”

