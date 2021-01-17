TshisaLIVE

'Why did you leave me?' Sneziey Msomi heartbroken by grandmother's death

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
17 January 2021 - 14:00
Sneziey has lost her beloved grandmother.
Image: Supplied

Tributes and messages of condolence poured in for gospel artist and former Idols SA contestant Sneziey Msomi this week after the news of her grandmother’s death. 

Sneziey is one of several celebs who joined the growing list of people forced to bid farewell to their loved ones. The gospel singer took to her Instagram to express her heartbreak about losing her grandmother.

The singer posted a picture of their joined hands in what looks like a hospital bed with a drip attached to her grandmother’s hand. Sneziey said she will hold onto the words of her last prayer when her grandmother said “only God is faithful”.

“‘Kodwa Sthandwa Sami wangshiya’ ... ‘impela unguJehova othembekile’. I’ll hold on to those words from our last prayer together. I love you forever and always, nhliziyo yami,” she captioned the picture.

Everyone who witnessed Sneziey come up from her early days on Idols SA knows  she loved her grandmother very much.

One fan took to Sneziey's comments section to attest to the love Mzansi saw she had for her granny.

I remember your audition and the little insert about your grandma. Know that you have made her very proud. She knows she raised a good woman in you. I know how much she meant. Kuwe every time I come across your post I’d be like ‘ingane ka gogo’. Please continue to make her proud. Let her rest mtanasekhaya kubhlungu kunjalo, duduzeka.”

Sneziey recently released her debut album Izulu, establishing and cementing herself as a gospel artist. Her album follows her smash hit Ungubaba, which is an urban gospel song of praise that speaks about God’s love and mercy.

