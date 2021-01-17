'Why did you leave me?' Sneziey Msomi heartbroken by grandmother's death

Tributes and messages of condolence poured in for gospel artist and former Idols SA contestant Sneziey Msomi this week after the news of her grandmother’s death.

Sneziey is one of several celebs who joined the growing list of people forced to bid farewell to their loved ones. The gospel singer took to her Instagram to express her heartbreak about losing her grandmother.

The singer posted a picture of their joined hands in what looks like a hospital bed with a drip attached to her grandmother’s hand. Sneziey said she will hold onto the words of her last prayer when her grandmother said “only God is faithful”.

“‘Kodwa Sthandwa Sami wangshiya’ ... ‘impela unguJehova othembekile’. I’ll hold on to those words from our last prayer together. I love you forever and always, nhliziyo yami,” she captioned the picture.