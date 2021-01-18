TshisaLIVE

AKA on why he believes Fikile Mbalula is a good leader

'He is one of the best leaders we’ve ever had'

18 January 2021 - 13:00 By Masego Seemela
AKA believes transport minister Fikile Mbalula is one of the best leaders in SA.
Image: AKA/Twitter

Hip hop heavyweight AKA firmly believes transport minister Fikile Mbalula is a force to be reckoned with, calling him “one of the best leaders” SA has ever had.

The rapper shared his views on Twitter and he touched on the possibility of young Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine winning that country’s elections.

TimesLIVE reported Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni has scored a decisive election victory to win a sixth term, the countrys election commission stated on Saturday. However, his rival Bobi denounced the results as fraudulent and urged citizens to reject them.

The 76-year-old Yoweri has been in power since 1986 and is one of Africas longest-serving leaders. He dismissed the allegations of fraud in an evening address to the nation, saying last Thursdays election may turn out to be the “most cheating-free” in Ugandas history.

While Supa Mega wondered what could have happened if Bobi won, he also posed a question asking which African country would be the next domino to fall before saying: “Africa is shackled by old leaders with old ideas in countries filled with young people.”

As he called out older leaders in African countries for “clinging onto their power”, Mr Fix joined the conversation, saying, “South Africa is not a dictatorship”.

Although many didn’t share the same sentiment as the minister, he soon faced criticism from a tweep who thinks “he’s got nothing to show for all his time he’s been in government”.

The tweep's remark prompted AKA to clap back with a statement that he believed otherwise.  

He then said he believed Fikile was “one of the best leaders weve ever had”. 

While he was fighting the trolls “one by one”, Mr Fix came in and shut things down with a stern warning to “know it all” tweeps.

Don’t swear at an artist for being politically conscious. Don’t don’t don’t don’t don’t, l love AKA, even if he differs with me politically. He is my boy. Love him too much, Salute!” the minister said.

