AKA on why he believes Fikile Mbalula is a good leader
'He is one of the best leaders we’ve ever had'
Hip hop heavyweight AKA firmly believes transport minister Fikile Mbalula is a force to be reckoned with, calling him “one of the best leaders” SA has ever had.
The rapper shared his views on Twitter and he touched on the possibility of young Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine winning that country’s elections.
TimesLIVE reported Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni has scored a decisive election victory to win a sixth term, the country’s election commission stated on Saturday. However, his rival Bobi denounced the results as fraudulent and urged citizens to reject them.
The 76-year-old Yoweri has been in power since 1986 and is one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders. He dismissed the allegations of fraud in an evening address to the nation, saying last Thursday’s election may turn out to be the “most cheating-free” in Uganda’s history.
While Supa Mega wondered what could have happened if Bobi won, he also posed a question asking which African country would be the next domino to fall before saying: “Africa is shackled by old leaders with old ideas in countries filled with young people.”
The biggest issue with Bobby Wine for these guys clinging onto power is that if Uganda succeeds in electing him ... which African country is the next domino to fall. Africa is shackled by old leaders with old ideas in countries filled with young people.— AKA (@akaworldwide) January 16, 2021
As he called out older leaders in African countries for “clinging onto their power”, Mr Fix joined the conversation, saying, “South Africa is not a dictatorship”.
South africa is not a dictatorship.— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) January 16, 2021
Although many didn’t share the same sentiment as the minister, he soon faced criticism from a tweep who thinks “he’s got nothing to show for all his time he’s been in government”.
The tweep's remark prompted AKA to clap back with a statement that he believed otherwise.
Come on Bro, you cant be serious. Mbalula has nothing to show for all the time he has been in government...— Thando (@Thando82667611) January 16, 2021
Mbalule is very energetic and he makes sure you know his in charge of what ever position his on a very vocal leader but i can't say his number are good or bad interms of his overall performance at his job,— DaTakeOver (@DaTakeOver1) January 16, 2021
He then said he believed Fikile was “one of the best leaders we’ve ever had”.
What I like most about him is that he is one of the few people in positions of power that you can actually interact with on social media. https://t.co/Cv3yVh0OwF— AKA (@akaworldwide) January 16, 2021
While he was fighting the trolls “one by one”, Mr Fix came in and shut things down with a stern warning to “know it all” tweeps.
“Don’t swear at an artist for being politically conscious. Don’t don’t don’t don’t don’t, l love AKA, even if he differs with me politically. He is my boy. Love him too much, Salute!” the minister said.
Dont swear at an artist for being politically conscious dont dont dont dont dont, l luv AKA even if he differ with me politically. HE IS MY BOY LUV HIM TOO MUCH SALUTE!!— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) January 16, 2021