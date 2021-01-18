Twitter left hurt by Rasta’s portraits of the late Lindiwe Ndlovu

It seems Rasta’s latest artistic attempts in the form of farewell portraits in honour of the late actress Lindiwe Ndlovu have rubbed salt in her fans’ wounds.

Lindiwe, who played the role of Sharon on Mzansi Magic’s Lockdown, died in her sleep on the morning of January 11 due to health complications.

The beloved thespian was buried over the weekend, and Rasta made sure he did what he is known for.

In honour of the late actress, Rasta took to his pencils and paint to draw not one but two portraits of Lindiwe using some of her pictures that dominated the TL over the past week as people shared their condolences.

While some tweeps could see similarities between Lindiwe and the woman Rasta drew, others were hurt by his drawings, which they felt looked nothing like the actress they knew and loved.

Meanwhile, Rasta seemed pretty chuffed with himself and on Twitter wrote a heartfelt caption to accompany the two portraits.

“A star has fallen. The entertainment you brought and talents will forever live in our memory. #RIPLindiweNdlovu” wrote Rasta.

Here are some of the reactions from the TL: