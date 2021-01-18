TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Inside Lasizwe's experience of being tested for Covid-19

18 January 2021 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
Comedian and social media personality Lasizwe Dambuza tested negative for Covid-19.
Image: Lasizwe Dambuza/ Instagram

With the second wave of Covid-19 infections spreading at a frightening rate, internet sensation and reality TV star Lasizwe Dambuza has done his due diligence to ensure he does not contribute to the spread of the coronavirus by being tested.

Joining the list of celebrities who have shared their frustrations and fears about the virus, Lasizwe took to Instagram to document his experience of being tested for Covid-19.

Set up in what looks like a car park, the YouTuber shared a video of himself in his vehicle being “poked” through his nose.

Before the test  was done, a nervous but  inquisitive Lasizwe asked how they were going to test him.

“Are you going to go through the mouth or the nose?”

When he was told he would get the “nose test”, Lasizwe yelled and expressed how scared he was.

He then slowly adjusted his seat backwards and was swabbed for Covid-19.

Lasizwe revealed a few hours later that his result was negative.

While many thanked him for leading by example and showing people the importance of being tested, in April last year Lasizwe revealed to TshisaLIVE the reason why he wanted to show a more vulnerable side to his fans was because there is an illusion he is a happy person who doesn’t go through stuff.

“I want fans to understand that, yes, I can cheer up everyone and create videos where everyone is laughing and happy, but at the end of the day I am human and I have feelings. I also go through a range of different emotions.”

Lasizwe said his sister Khanyi Mbau  has been his guardian angel through his challenging times.

“Khanyi has been in the industry for more than 10 years and she knows the ins and outs more. She has been my guardian angel through my whole journey, as I am kind of dealing with this feeling, this depressed-like moment.

“She knows about the highs and low moments of the entertainment industry so she's literally my shoulder to cry on. She’s been there for me since day one.”

