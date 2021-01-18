WATCH | ProVerb explains why he no longer gets personal on social media

Idols SA producer ProVerb says he doesn’t share his personal life on social media as it once led him through a difficult patch.

In a tell-all interview with musician DJ Sbu on the Hustler’s Corner, the Kimberley-born rapper got frank with Mzansi about how social media took a hold of his life.

“ A huge chunk of my career was not me steering or being the custodian of the narrative,. It was told on my behalf,” ProVerb said.

The star’s private matters have always been in the public eye. From his divorce and romances to being candid about his mental health, he said he has become the captain of his ship

“It was only after my tough times that I realised I had no control over what was out there about me in the world. Since then, I have actively been the driving force and not dragged behind the brand ProVerb. Now I steer it from the front,” said ProVerb.

The Book of ProVerb hitmaker also said no matter how tempting it may be to post on social media, he values his personal life being away from the nation.

Watch the interview here: