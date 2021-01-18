TshisaLIVE

WATCH | ProVerb explains why he no longer gets personal on social media

18 January 2021 - 08:00
ProVerb got real with DJ Sbu about how he took control of his life.
ProVerb got real with DJ Sbu about how he took control of his life.
Image: Via/ Proverb

Idols SA producer ProVerb says he doesn’t share his personal life on social media as it once led him through a difficult patch. 

In a tell-all interview with musician DJ Sbu on the Hustler’s Corner, the Kimberley-born rapper got frank with Mzansi about how social media took a hold of his life.

“ A huge chunk of my career was not me steering or being the custodian of the narrative,. It was told on my behalf,” ProVerb said.

The star’s private matters have always been in the public eye. From his divorce and romances to being candid about his mental health, he said he has become the captain of his ship

“It was only after my tough times that I realised  I had no control over what was out there about me in the world. Since then, I have actively been the driving force and not dragged behind the brand ProVerb. Now I steer it from the front,” said ProVerb.

The Book of ProVerb hitmaker also said  no matter how tempting it may be to post on social media, he values his personal life being away from the nation.

Watch the interview here:

The music producer has shared with fans that he has had real struggles in his personal life.

In an interview with the Sunday Times about his memoir Book of ProVerb, he said he hopes the world can see he has overcome a rough patch in his life through his novel.

“In my personal life I have found peace and this is the biggest takeaway I hope many will receive from the book. My victory against depression and dark times, I hope, will show others that there is light.  I sincerely felt  my story was well-timed as depression is rife in our society so perhaps this will stimulate conversations and offer some hope,” he said.

Halala! ProVerb is elected onto Samro board

ProVerb has added Samro board member to his belt of achievements.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

ProVerb: 'I'm not special, life happened to me too, just like everybody else'

The star was candid about the mental health struggles he faced while filming 'Idols SA' in 2019
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Now you can watch ‘Idols SA’ anywhere, even on your phone

SPONSORED | The sizzling voice talent show is available to watch on the DStv Now app
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES | Fans saw Lucy 'possess' Manaka on last night’s 'The Ranakas' TshisaLIVE
  2. Youngster featured on Cassper's album shuns help to 'go back to the streets' TshisaLIVE
  3. It’s official: 'Isibaya' has been canned! TshisaLIVE
  4. Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp has replaced Katlego Maboe in OUTsurance ads TshisaLIVE
  5. LISTEN | Sjava talks about returning home due to no gigs & his stint on ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
President Donald Trump impeached again - so what happens next?
X