Busiswa hits back at City of Joburg for removing 'illegal' business signs

In a statement posted on the COJ website about the Buya Mthetho initiative (to remove all illegal signage), executive mayor at the time Herman Mashaba let citizens know they would need to be certified by the municipality before signs are erected.

“I would also like to call on the private and public sector who make use of outdoor advertising boards to take a stand against this lawlessness by requiring outdoor advertising companies to provide them with proof their boards are indeed legal and have been certified by the city,”

Taking to Twitter recently, COJ reminded citizens they can help by taking down these outdoor ads themselves.

MY POWER hitmaker Busiswa felt the city was not dealing with the bigger problem at hand, namely helping those who have been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s a pandemic and a lockdown! People need work! Yho!,” she wrote.