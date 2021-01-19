IN MEMES | 'The River' fans stressed after Lindiwe hears Tumi confess to killing Mbali
The River fans are preparing themselves for a bumpy but thrilling ride as the telenovela crawls towards the finale of the season and the most important secret of the season has finally come out.
After waiting with bated breath for months, fans finally witnessed Lindiwe Dikana find out that it was her daughter Tumi who was responsible for the death of her youngest daughter Mbali.
In case you missed that entertaining era of the telenovela, Tumi was gunning for revenge against the evil and ruthless Lindiwe for everything she had done to her family ... This was before Tumi found out that Lindiwe is her biological mother. Tumi then messed with Lindiwe's car's wiring with the intention of making the brakes fail with Lindiwe at the wheel. But it was Mbali who got in the car first and ended up dying in her mother's place.
Lindiwe never quite recovered from losing Mbali and though she tried to find the culprit responsible, she was mostly grasping at straws.
It wasn't until Lindiwe overheard Tumi confess to killing Mbali that she finally had the answer she'd been searching for. So now, the question is, will Lindiwe kill her own blood? Will Tumi live to make it to the next season? So many questions ... but the one thing tweeps know is that it will be entertaining to get the answers!
The River fans know they are in for an emotional rollercoaster week and some of the best acting from Madlabantu and squad and they are here for all of it.
See some of their reactions below:
Looks winter is coming for Tumi. #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/tuExr69GSb— Tao Jiri 🇿🇼🇿🇦 (@JIRI263WP) January 18, 2021
#TheRiver1Magic Madlabantu the Return pic.twitter.com/Z8P7WyYrQZ— JabulaniMacdonald⚡ (@Jabu_Macdonald) January 18, 2021
This still hurt yazi 💔😭😭 #TheRiver1Magic https://t.co/zryLfMUyKw— Lebogang Malia (@Ms_Lebza11) January 18, 2021
I'm surprised Tumi is still breathing, i "thoughted" she would be dead first minute of the show #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/c9xGuuBiuY— TALL , DARK AND TSONGA (@SantyMkhabela) January 18, 2021
Okay. I'm ready to attend Tumi's funeral. #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/xdVPgJ0mrN— Raised in Africa. (@paballo_patsa) January 18, 2021
I'm gonna need Lindiwe to get up & become Madlabantu. ASAP. #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/PzjDxuMlYP— Raised in Africa. (@paballo_patsa) January 18, 2021
Tumi not dying tonight, is upsetting me and my homegirls #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/DGzXiRN7vW— rest♥️ (@Inga65962247) January 18, 2021
#TheRiver1Magic Episode 246 the last episodes few are always entertaining till the next new season 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/QstS9aL5GP— JabulaniMacdonald⚡ (@Jabu_Macdonald) January 18, 2021
Sindi about to bag another SAFTA for these conflicting emotions she's currently going through 🔥 #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/Fu54g5LRka— Lebza (@_LebzaH2O) January 18, 2021