Pearl Thusi on Margaret Thatcher's 'antifeminist' actions
“Margaret Thatcher was hectic wow ... dope that she was historically a powerful woman but what a f**cking racist, wow!”
Actress and TV personality Pearl Thusi has weighed in on former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, as a female leader who, according to her, had “anti-feminist” actions.
The Queen Sono actress took to Twitter and expressed how she believed the former prime minister was a “dope” leader but had racist traits.
Margaret Thatcher was hectic wow... dope that she was historically a powerful woman but what a fucking racist WOW !!!!!!!— #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) January 18, 2021
Pearl's comments on Margaret come after she was watching a historical drama streaming television series about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II called The Crown.
The casting on “The Crown” 🔥🔥🔥🔥 .— #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) January 17, 2021
But annoying when the actors change every season... but you get into it.
When a tweep replied to Pearl with a comment saying, “Margaret was a shrewd and patriotic economic pragmatist. Every deal she struck had to situate Britain as a superpower. And contrary to popular belief, she was against apartheid from the time of Botha,” Pearl responded. She said she was not the type to discuss politics as she was discussing Margaret's values and morals.
Babe I was never discussing politics. I was discussing values and morals. Leadership. And how she treated her own people. With a clinical cruelty - she was taking care of business- not people. https://t.co/nhP2UMeFoS— #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) January 18, 2021
To validate her opinions on Margaret being “racist”, Pearl posed a question to the tweep who believed that mainstream media “presented” the former prime minister unfairly, by asking him whether he had seen how “she used to speak to African people?”
Pearl told the tweep they should agree to disagree.
Have you not heard how she spoke of African people? Like in general?!? Hhayi babe. Let’s agree to disagree. https://t.co/LJqwKaASJW— #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) January 18, 2021
https://t.co/C7Ztdr5J7I— #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) January 18, 2021
She didn’t care about blacks. I see your points. But with all things considered. She was a racist unless you supported her as a foreign leader of colour. https://t.co/hEFuyOClHz
Standing firm on her stance that Margaret didn't care for black people, Pearl closed the conversation by saying that the former UK leader's actions indicated she was against feminism.
Margaret thatcher also displayed deplorable anti feminist actions. Hhayi late for her.— #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) January 18, 2021