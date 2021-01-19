TshisaLIVE

Prince Kaybee encourages artists to empower their fans

'When people don't work they don't have enough money to consume art'

19 January 2021 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Music producer Prince Kaybee is encouraging artists to empower their fans.
Image: Prince Kaybee/ Instagram

With gigs prohibited due to Covid-19, many of Mzansi’s celebs are finding other avenues to keep themselves busy. One such celeb is music maestro Prince Kaybee, who has been dropping serious pearls of wisdom on social media. 

The award-winning musician took to Twitter to encourage local artists to empower their fans so they can invest back into their creations.

With the words “The artist is not free unless the fan is free”, Kaybee swayed the narrative and also said that when people don't work, they won’t have enough money to buy the craft. 

“We need to connect, empower and build the economy and finances of our fans so our fans can invest back in our art.”

Kaybee’s tweet generated a mixed signals among  tweeps who took to the muso’s comment section to share their thoughts.

Here are the some of the reactions: 

Recently, Kaybee alluded that some artists would “not be making it back” after the pandemic.

He took to Twitter to say some artists may never recover from the financial blow. 

As cases and deaths continue to soar, many South Africans face job losses while fearing for their lives. This includes artists and musicians, whose pockets have been hit hard due to lockdown restrictions on social gatherings. 

“Unfortunately some artists are going to lose momentum to the extent they might never make it back financially after this pandemic,” Kaybee said. 

Kaybee also gave some advice on how artists can negotiate with big brands who want to use their craft. 

“Big brands know artists need money right now so they would wanna use your song for a campaign but pay you a minimal amount.”

