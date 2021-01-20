TshisaLIVE

Lasizwe grateful his sister & 'daughter' escaped car accident unharmed

'Call the people you love and appreciate them– you never know their time is up'

20 January 2021 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Comedian and social media personality Lasizwe Dambuza is glad his sister survived a car accident.
Comedian and social media personality Lasizwe Dambuza is glad his sister survived a car accident.
Image: Lasizwe Dambuza/ Instagram

Internet sensation Lasizwe Dambuza has opened up about how traumatised he was when he received a phone call from his sister Chantel after she and her daughter were involved in a car accident. 

The reality TV star took to his Instagram Stories to express how scared he was that he could have lost his sister and niece. 

"I just experienced one of the most traumatic phone calls ever! My sister called to tell me she has been involved in a car accident. My heart literally stopped for a second and dashed to her."

While the accident looked pretty bad, Lasizwe shared that his sister only sustained a few bruises. 

"This is genuinely a feeling I wish upon no-one. I am so confused and emotional because it could have been worse. It could've been a different story.

"Take a moment and text or call your loved ones. Just tell them you love them! This life thing is unpredictable."

Lasizwe's sister sustained bruises in the car accident.
Lasizwe's sister sustained bruises in the car accident.
Image: Lasizwe/ Instagram
Lasizwe's sister's wrecked car.
Lasizwe's sister's wrecked car.
Image: Lasizwe/ Instagram
Lasizwe details the accident his sister Chantel and her daughter were involved in.
Lasizwe details the accident his sister Chantel and her daughter were involved in.
Image: Lasizwe/ Instagram

Lasizwe returned to his Instagram Stories to update his followers about how he was feeling after the crash.

"I just wanted to reflect on yesterday's day. My day went from a hundred to zero when I got the call from my sister that she's been involved in a car accident with my daughter. 

"This made me realise that, guys, take time and call the people you love and appreciate them – you never know when their time is up. I really could've lost my sister yesterday, I could've lost my daughter but I didn't. They are still here with me.

"Death is something very unfair and just appreciate the people you love."

Lasizwe on making the list of YouTube Black Voices Creator Class of 2021

Lasizwe is over the moon to be part of the #YouTubeBlackVoices class of 2021.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Lasizwe deactivates his Twitter account after being body-shamed

The bullies and trolls of Twitter came for the star.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Inside Lasizwe's experience of being tested for Covid-19

Lasizwe revealed his result was negative.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Miss SA 'condemns cyberbullying' against Shudufhadzo Musida after she shared ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | 'Skeem Saam' actress Pebetsi Matlaila reveals pregnancy in cute vid! TshisaLIVE
  3. Twitter left hurt by Rasta’s portraits of the late Lindiwe Ndlovu TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | Fans saw Lucy 'possess' Manaka on last night’s 'The Ranakas' TshisaLIVE
  5. Jub Jub says his 'surviving mechanism' in prison was 'selling whatever is ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

India begins world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19- In numbers
SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
X