Lesego Tlhabi: Black men never play devil’s advocate for racism, but they do it for gender-based violence
Content writer and comedian Lesego Tlhabi has called out black men for having double standards when it comes to gender-based violence (GBV).
Coming from a more serious note than usual, the satirist took to Twitter and opened a debate after she claimed many black men apparently turn a blind eye to GBV but have a lot to say about racism.
In a thread that got many tweeps hot and bothered, Lesego said black men never play devil's advocate when it came to racism but suddenly change when it came to GBV.
She continued to reiterate her stance that violence against women continues to be a serious issue in SA because many men refuse to acknowledge it.
This isn’t even the first time either of these men has faced accusations. But without a doubt because black men HATE black women, the key is to gaslight & tell us we’re lying. Then you wonder why the next woman seeing this might also take 10+ years to feel safe to say something.— Lesego Tlhabi (@LesegoTlhabi) January 18, 2021
Frustrated by the level of GBV in SA, Lesego said “It’s like SA is God’s rubbish dump for failed men” before urging them to “just do better”.
I hate yall so much! Soooo fucking much! It’s like SA is God’s rubbish dump for failed men. Just do better. Whenever a black man is attacked our first action is to gather up and DEFEND him. But you losers love seeing us suffer. Yoh fuck all men today. Stay out of my mentions pic.twitter.com/RjbTQjGJzi— Lesego Tlhabi (@LesegoTlhabi) January 18, 2021
In September last year, Lesego found herself again standing up for her gender.
She did so by slamming calls for black women to only wear natural hair.
While the hair debate in Mzansi raged on, the satirist weighed in about black women exercising their freedom of choice when it comes to how they wear their hair, including not choosing natural hair.
This made these women seem to have “confused identities” or be “ashamed of their natural hair”, according to the TL which Lesego denied.
She said: “Black women are so blessed to have range, choices and abundance in terms of hair styles.
“How we choose to wear it, natural or not, is no-one’s business. We all slay whatever hairstyle we rock. This convo is an excuse for bitter women to shine with hotep a**holes.”