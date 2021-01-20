Lesego Tlhabi: Black men never play devil’s advocate for racism, but they do it for gender-based violence

Content writer and comedian Lesego Tlhabi has called out black men for having double standards when it comes to gender-based violence (GBV).

Coming from a more serious note than usual, the satirist took to Twitter and opened a debate after she claimed many black men apparently turn a blind eye to GBV but have a lot to say about racism.

In a thread that got many tweeps hot and bothered, Lesego said black men never play devil's advocate when it came to racism but suddenly change when it came to GBV.

She continued to reiterate her stance that violence against women continues to be a serious issue in SA because many men refuse to acknowledge it.