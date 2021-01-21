'Bring back Queen Sono' petition gains momentum

Actress Pearl Thusi has been left overwhelmed by the amount of people who want Netflix to bring back the second season of the hit African series, Queen Sono.

The actress took to Twitter to express her gratitude to fans who started a petition in favour of the return of Queen Sono.

In November last year, Netflix SA confirmed that Africa’s first-ever Netflix Original series would not be renewed for a second season.

Since then fans have been yearning and bugging Pearl on whether she'd be back on set shooting the action-packed thriller series.

While fans remained eager for the second season, some decided to start a petition to show Netflix how serious they are about wanting them to bring back Queen Sono.

With over 150 people already having have signed the petition that was started on Wednesday January 20, Pearl was left gobsmacked by the love of her followers.