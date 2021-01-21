'Bring back Queen Sono' petition gains momentum
Actress Pearl Thusi has been left overwhelmed by the amount of people who want Netflix to bring back the second season of the hit African series, Queen Sono.
The actress took to Twitter to express her gratitude to fans who started a petition in favour of the return of Queen Sono.
In November last year, Netflix SA confirmed that Africa’s first-ever Netflix Original series would not be renewed for a second season.
Since then fans have been yearning and bugging Pearl on whether she'd be back on set shooting the action-packed thriller series.
While fans remained eager for the second season, some decided to start a petition to show Netflix how serious they are about wanting them to bring back Queen Sono.
With over 150 people already having have signed the petition that was started on Wednesday January 20, Pearl was left gobsmacked by the love of her followers.
I’m actually going to follow everyone who shares this because this type of love is unbelievable 🥺🙏🏽❤️ https://t.co/W0uurKOaBv— #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) January 20, 2021
Here are some of the reactions to the petition:
I'm definitely signing the petition, the show was so good. It had a slow start though which is why I understand people who watched a few episodes and say it was boring. Your acting was amazing though, I was so ready to see you in a spy role after Quantico 😍— my ancestors' redemption (@calibridaniels) January 20, 2021
Guys Kodwa *Sigh* @PearlThusi is following me 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. Umdidi onjengam 😳😳😳🥺🥺🥺🥺... Thank u Mama pic.twitter.com/jRZQc71irV— 👑NTOMB'ka'MJITA💃 (@Ntomb_ka_mjita) January 20, 2021
@PearlThusi I just signed the petition! I love you mamma❤️— ChiqNatural 👑 (@LuluDyasi) January 20, 2021
Why not if not it's Pearl !!!@PearlThusi— Susan Armstrong (@SusanAr29173096) January 20, 2021
Netflix: Renew Queen Sono - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/rfoWnOBBLz via @Change
Though fans are calling for Netflix to rethink their decision not to continue filming Queen Sono, in March last year Pearl pleaded with fans to not pirate the Netflix show Queen Sono, saying it could have a huge impact on other shows coming out of Africa from Netflix.
After the premiere of the spy action-drama series, Netflix's first African original series, the show was doing well worldwide and got many people talking.
However, despite the hype, Pearl urged fans not to pirate the series after one fan told her she would do her part to support the series by downloading it, sharing a snap of her getting it from a file-sharing site.
Pearl was shocked and disappointed by the tweet and asked the fan not to pirate the show.
She said everyone involved had worked hard to make it a success and they needed all the watches on Netflix they could get.
“Babe, please don’t pirate our show. We worked so hard on it and the numbers via the platform itself will help the success of the show and other shows out of Africa on Netflix,” Pearl wrote.