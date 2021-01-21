Mzansi's celebs weigh in on 'Somizi vs Journo' saga
Celebrities such as Anele Mdoda, Penny Lebyane, Nokuthula Mavuso and Bonnie Mbuli shared their opinions on Somizi's refusal to apologise to journalists over “abuse”
Mzansi celebrities have added their voices to the heated debate that dominated social media after Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung refused to apologise amid allegations of “abuse” against two journalists.
Somizi's colleagues weighed in on whether his actions were justified after he made it clear that he was “not sorry” for what he did.
The media personality has been making headlines since it emerged that he had responded to a request for comment by City Press journalist Julia Madibogo by posting a screenshot of her request along with his “insult-filled” response on his social media, asking his fans to dial the journalist's number.
The Idols SA judge also used vulgar language in his response to Sunday World's acting editor Kabelo Khumalo and called him obscene names, before also sharing his contact details on social media.
On Tuesday, the SA National Editors' Forum (Sanef) issued a statement, calling for Somizi to “unreservedly apologise to these journalists and the public on all his social platforms for his unbecoming behaviour”.
Somizi responded to Sanef's call with a “no, thanks” through a lengthy video he posted on Instagram explaining why he refuses to apologise.
Social media users and famous faces have flooded Twitter with comments on whether Somizi's actions were right or wrong.
Celebrities such as Anele Mdoda, Penny Lebyane, Nokuthula Mavuso and Bonnie Mbuli shared their opinions on the Somizi vs Journalist saga, finding themselves split in opinions.
Anele and Penny seemed to imply that Somizi's actions were “justifiable” and they tweeted lengthy Twitter threats as they explained why Somizi may have been well within his rights to do what he did.
Read their thoughts below:
Penny ...
/2 @SAEditorsForum ...editors,journalists accountable to ethics. Too many stories are written on the back of sources that are close and such, never backed by one shred of investigative journalism or simply picked here straight to publications without facts. I concur with ..— PennyLebyane💚AChildWasKilled#NathanielJulius (@PennyLebyane) January 19, 2021
/4 They put the fear in us because you knew they’d backup your indiscretions with pictures. @SAEditorsForum please review the current system. It is serious harassment & open to abuse from those with agendas and vendettas. For progress sake @Stellarated we need your department..— PennyLebyane💚AChildWasKilled#NathanielJulius (@PennyLebyane) January 19, 2021
/8 To all SA media houses, your journalists must refrain from seeking comment, within hours to deadline/print, on matters of grave implications in our lives. Your deadlines are honestly not our problem plan your stories on time, follow through etc @saeditorsforum @stellarated📻🗞— PennyLebyane💚AChildWasKilled#NathanielJulius (@PennyLebyane) January 19, 2021
Anele ...
This thing of journalists only wanting to text to find out what's happening in our personal lives like we are friends will result in someone losing an eye. Surely if YOU want the story you need to hunt it down, do stake out in trees, long lenses, helicopters...you know EFFORT.— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) January 19, 2021
What we are not doing is sitting here on this app and not admit that most of celeb journalism in SA is deeply rooted in humiliating people.Pulling them down.There are very few celebs that don't have their managers details in their bios on soc med but no,u guys want to show dem😝— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) January 20, 2021
I think we would trust the right of reply if we had not been burnt already by tabloids. The headline is all people read and there is no such thing as a right of reply for a headline. I am saying build a story and not come here with a half researched story. https://t.co/cyBO4srn35— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) January 20, 2021
Yes. Agreed. I am saying have all the information. Do some work. Three sources is the usual standard. Then come to the subject with everything. You can't just hear a whiff and come to me. Uzokwenza ntoni wena ? https://t.co/d04MbJB2fT— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) January 20, 2021
Y'all make me laugh. You are the first to say SA has no celebs which I disagree with. Doing REAL TALK for that long showed me we have super stars but ke y'all say they aren't but you ALSO want to blow up their phones to sell papers... amazing Grace neh https://t.co/fgKOqOl22S— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) January 20, 2021
Sadly you don't get to decide what I deem private or not. No matter how naked you have seen me but you have been heard https://t.co/pWKHpTCeiB— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) January 20, 2021
Meanwhile, the likes of Bonnie and Nokuthula held different opinions and explained why they felt Somizi's actions - especially sharing the private contact details of Julia and instructing his more than a million fans to “invade” her private space — were totally inhumane and uncalled for.
Read their thoughts below:
Bonnie
Being verbally abused , then having your contact details published for trolls and God knows who else to visit abuse on you for doing your job is terrifying and completely unacceptable. It cannot be overlooked.— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) January 20, 2021
Especially being a woman in this climate, men on these twitter streets will even boldly threaten you with rape unprovoked, imagine them having direct access to you ? It’s insane.— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) January 20, 2021
Nokuthula ...
"No comment."— 🌈Nokuthula Mavuso (@NoxNonozi) January 20, 2021
"Please contact my publicist."
"Please send me questions via email."
Etv held at least one or two media training workshops a year. If someone new was cast, they would have one on one sessions with the publicity team. The channel also had mini workshops before a roadshow with talent. Valuable. Necessary.— 🌈Nokuthula Mavuso (@NoxNonozi) January 20, 2021