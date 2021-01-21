TshisaLIVE

Mzansi's celebs weigh in on 'Somizi vs Journo' saga

Celebrities such as Anele Mdoda, Penny Lebyane, Nokuthula Mavuso and Bonnie Mbuli shared their opinions on Somizi's refusal to apologise to journalists over “abuse”

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
21 January 2021 - 10:00
The SA National Editors' Forum says comments by Somizi Mhlongo on social media have resulted in two journalists and their families being threatened, apparently by Mhlongo's fans.
Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Mzansi celebrities have added their voices to the heated debate that dominated social media after Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung refused to apologise amid allegations of “abuse” against two journalists. 

Somizi's colleagues weighed in on whether his actions were justified after he made it clear that he was “not sorry” for what he did.

The media personality has been making headlines since it emerged that he had responded to a request for comment by City Press journalist Julia Madibogo by posting a screenshot of her request along with his “insult-filled” response on his social media, asking his fans to dial the journalist's number.

The Idols SA judge also used vulgar language in his response to Sunday World's acting editor Kabelo Khumalo and called him obscene names, before also sharing his contact details on social media.

On Tuesday, the SA National Editors' Forum (Sanef) issued a statement, calling for Somizi to “unreservedly apologise to these journalists and the public on all his social platforms for his unbecoming behaviour”.

Somizi responded to Sanef's call with a “no, thanks” through a lengthy video he posted on Instagram explaining why he refuses to apologise.

WATCH | Somizi won't apologise to journalists amid accusations of 'abuse' and 'intimidation'

“I am not apologising for what I did. The only thing that I know I did wrong was to post her private number but I did that deliberately”, Somizi said.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Social media users and famous faces have flooded Twitter with comments on whether Somizi's actions were right or wrong.

Celebrities such as Anele Mdoda, Penny Lebyane, Nokuthula Mavuso and Bonnie Mbuli shared their opinions on the Somizi vs Journalist saga, finding themselves split in opinions.

Anele and Penny seemed to imply that Somizi's actions were “justifiable” and they tweeted lengthy Twitter threats as they explained why Somizi may have been well within his rights to do what he did.

Read their thoughts below:

 

Penny ...

Anele ...

Meanwhile, the likes of Bonnie and Nokuthula held different opinions and explained why they felt Somizi's actions - especially sharing the private contact details of Julia and instructing his more than a million fans to “invade” her private space — were totally inhumane and uncalled for.

Read their thoughts below:

Bonnie

Nokuthula ...

