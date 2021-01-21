Mzansi's celebs weigh in on 'Somizi vs Journo' saga

Mzansi celebrities have added their voices to the heated debate that dominated social media after Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung refused to apologise amid allegations of “abuse” against two journalists.

Somizi's colleagues weighed in on whether his actions were justified after he made it clear that he was “not sorry” for what he did.

The media personality has been making headlines since it emerged that he had responded to a request for comment by City Press journalist Julia Madibogo by posting a screenshot of her request along with his “insult-filled” response on his social media, asking his fans to dial the journalist's number.

The Idols SA judge also used vulgar language in his response to Sunday World's acting editor Kabelo Khumalo and called him obscene names, before also sharing his contact details on social media.

On Tuesday, the SA National Editors' Forum (Sanef) issued a statement, calling for Somizi to “unreservedly apologise to these journalists and the public on all his social platforms for his unbecoming behaviour”.

Somizi responded to Sanef's call with a “no, thanks” through a lengthy video he posted on Instagram explaining why he refuses to apologise.