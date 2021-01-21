Nandi Madida, Criselda Kananda, Ayanda Borotho and others celebrate Kamala Harris & black girl magic

As the world tuned in to watch the much anticipated inauguration of Joe Biden as president of the US, there was an equal if not greater celebration taking place as Biden's deputy Kamala Harris was also inaugurated on Wednesday.

The amount of #BlackGirlMagic that was on display on Wednesday night was too much for tweeps. The moment when Kamala was sworn in was a moment to behold for many, as well as the other special moment when a young black female poet, Amanda Gorman, gave everyone goosies with her powerful words.

Kamala became the first woman, the first Black American and the first Asian American to hold the second highest US office. Women all over the world, especially black women, were deeply inspired as they watched her take her oath, officially becoming America's vice-president.

On local ground, women such as Nandi Madida, Criselda Kananda, Ayanda Borotho and others joined in the celebrations.

“What a time to be alive. I’m so emotional,” Criselda began.

“Congratulations to the people of America. Democracy has won. History has been made. Ungasiphoxi ke Robinette (Don't disappoint us) @JoeBiden, when America sneezes, the world catches flu and Covid, when America triumphs the world will thrive.”

In another now-deleted post, Nandi reposted Kamala's tweet in which she gave long-overdue credit to the black women of her country. Nandi echoed Kamala's message.

“The unsung heroes, black women in the USA ... for centuries you have built this country called the USA, been appropriated, exploited, abused emotionally, physically and spiritually but yet you still have the heart to do and be positive and work, pray and vote for a better tomorrow! I hope this is a new dawn for you, all my African American sisters! You did this,” Nandi wrote.

Here are their posts below: