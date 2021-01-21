TshisaLIVE

Pearl Thusi starts a conversation on gender equality

“If equality meant women remove all expectations (financially) on men ... would you still support it?”

21 January 2021 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Pearl Thusi still believes SA doesn't have gender equality in all aspects.
Pearl Thusi still believes SA doesn't have gender equality in all aspects.
Image: Pearl Thusi/ Instagram

She may be out of the country shooting a movie in Thailand, but actress Pearl Thusi still remains firm on her stance that SA isn't all about gender equality.

The actress took to Twitter and ignited a conversation on how females always get the raw end of the deal.

She then posed a question to tweeps asking if equality meant women should remove all expectations [financially] on men. Would they still be in support of it?

This was based on women being given the same job opportunities and salaries as men.

Pearl's question came after her statement that men always seem to get away with things that women can't.

Just days ago, Pearl shared that she believes people shouldn't be comparing women in a world with rampant misogyny.

The Quantico star found herself hitting back at women being pitted against each other due to their skin colour.

Joining the colourist debate again, Pearl shared her thoughts that left many stanning with her view point.

This comes after a tweep, in a now-deleted tweet, asked the internet to choose their favourite actress from a list which included Emmy-nominated star Thuso Mbedu.

However, Twitter didn't take too kindly to the list of comparisons, leaving many to criticise the narrative of pitting women against each other, highlighting the main issue of being colourist.

While many came out in support of Thuso, Pearl weighed in, hitting back at the list, saying that men aren't put under the same scrutiny as women when comparisons are made.

“They never use skin colour to discredit men when comparing them. This is so disrespectful. But let me shoot my movie in Thailand ... this is exhausting.” 

Though a tweep pointed out that the list was rather about the talent or merit of the actress and not their skin tone, Pearl expressed she still didn't believe it's fair to be comparing women.

“This is fair. And we’re proud of her, but to put other women down to lift her up is grossly disrespectful. Thuso stands out by her own merit without having to put people down that way,” Pearl wrote.

READ MORE

Pearl Thusi on Margaret Thatcher's 'antifeminist' actions

'Margaret Thatcher also displayed deplorable antifeminist actions.'
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Pearl Thusi: 'They never use skin colour to discredit men when comparing them'

Pearl is sick of women being pitted against each other, especially when it comes to skin colour!
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Pearl Thusi jets off to secret international location for an 'exciting' project

Pearl stays securing the bag ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Not again! Pearl Thusi says the 'light skin' hate has helped in her success

Eish! mara Pearl...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Miss SA 'condemns cyberbullying' against Shudufhadzo Musida after she shared ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | 'Skeem Saam' actress Pebetsi Matlaila reveals pregnancy in cute vid! TshisaLIVE
  3. Katlego Maboe’s estranged girlfriend Monique Muller speaks out amid legal battle TshisaLIVE
  4. Zodwa Wabantu is making waves with her poultry products! TshisaLIVE
  5. Black Coffee's new album has scored 100 million streams, and it hasn't even ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
India begins world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19- In numbers
X