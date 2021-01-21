Pearl Thusi starts a conversation on gender equality
“If equality meant women remove all expectations (financially) on men ... would you still support it?”
She may be out of the country shooting a movie in Thailand, but actress Pearl Thusi still remains firm on her stance that SA isn't all about gender equality.
The actress took to Twitter and ignited a conversation on how females always get the raw end of the deal.
She then posed a question to tweeps asking if equality meant women should remove all expectations [financially] on men. Would they still be in support of it?
This was based on women being given the same job opportunities and salaries as men.
If equality meant women remove all expectations (financially) on men... would you still support it?— #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) January 19, 2021
(Assuming wages and job opportunities become equal)
Pearl's question came after her statement that men always seem to get away with things that women can't.
It also really annoys me how much men can get away with that women can’t !!!! FUCK!!!!!— #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) January 19, 2021
Just days ago, Pearl shared that she believes people shouldn't be comparing women in a world with rampant misogyny.
The Quantico star found herself hitting back at women being pitted against each other due to their skin colour.
Joining the colourist debate again, Pearl shared her thoughts that left many stanning with her view point.
This comes after a tweep, in a now-deleted tweet, asked the internet to choose their favourite actress from a list which included Emmy-nominated star Thuso Mbedu.
However, Twitter didn't take too kindly to the list of comparisons, leaving many to criticise the narrative of pitting women against each other, highlighting the main issue of being colourist.
While many came out in support of Thuso, Pearl weighed in, hitting back at the list, saying that men aren't put under the same scrutiny as women when comparisons are made.
“They never use skin colour to discredit men when comparing them. This is so disrespectful. But let me shoot my movie in Thailand ... this is exhausting.”
Though a tweep pointed out that the list was rather about the talent or merit of the actress and not their skin tone, Pearl expressed she still didn't believe it's fair to be comparing women.
“This is fair. And we’re proud of her, but to put other women down to lift her up is grossly disrespectful. Thuso stands out by her own merit without having to put people down that way,” Pearl wrote.