Pearl Thusi starts a conversation on gender equality

She may be out of the country shooting a movie in Thailand, but actress Pearl Thusi still remains firm on her stance that SA isn't all about gender equality.

The actress took to Twitter and ignited a conversation on how females always get the raw end of the deal.

She then posed a question to tweeps asking if equality meant women should remove all expectations [financially] on men. Would they still be in support of it?

This was based on women being given the same job opportunities and salaries as men.