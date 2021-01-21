'This is such a disregard and f**k you to black people': Lesego Tlhabi weighs in on Mediclinic 'Dr Death' saga

Satirist Lesego Tlhabi has weighed in on reports that disgraced doctor Wouter Basson is still being referred patients from Mediclinic in the Western Cape.

Mediclinic came under fire this week after it again emerged that Basson was working as a cardiologist.

His profile is listed on Mediclinic's website along with two facilities he "practices at". Mediclinic said he did not have consulting rooms at its facilities but some patients visited him for consultations at his private rooms.

Basson is known as the mastermind behind the country’s secret chemical and biological warfare project, Project Coast, during the apartheid era.

He was dubbed “Dr Death” by local media when the details of the secret programme emerged after apartheid rule ended.

Sunday Times reported that in 2013, a tribunal of the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) found Basson guilty of unprofessional conduct.