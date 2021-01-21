WATCH | Millicent Makhado encourages women to walk out of abusive relationships

Actress Millicent Makhado, popularly known for her Muvhango character Agnes, has encouraged women to leave abusive relationships against all odds, using her own experience to share pearls of wisdom.

Millicent, who has spoken briefly in the past about surviving an abusive relationship, used her YouTube channel to plead with women to leave. The actress said she knows it is easier said than done, but leaving is the real game changer.

“This is a very difficult topic, as a young woman who was in an abusive relationship that became marriage. I realised it is not easy to leave an abusive relationship. As much as I was told how stupid I was, that I was a fool or useless, I still didn't leave.”

“When I finally ;eft my abusive relationship, I went home back to my mother. Your family is always there for you, I know it might be hard to believe but they will love and take care of you,” Millicent shared.

She went on to list some reasons that held her back from leaving, which she believed were similar for most women, especially in Mzansi.

She mentioned ukubekezela, or keeping your marriage affairs a secret no matter what you are going through. She also spoke against religions such as Christianity which instill the notion that “God hates divorce” and therefore ends up trapping the victim of abuse in a loveless marriage.

Millicent said women often find themselves between a rock and hard place when they are financially dependent on their abusers.

“Women chose to stay because 'How am I going to survive?', 'What am I going to eat?', 'What about my children? He takes them to private schools and I don't have a cent?"”

“Then the woman decides to die in silence.”

Millicent encouraged women to pack their bags and leave.

Watch the full video below: