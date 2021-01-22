Fans react to release of A-Reece's title track from 'The 5 Year Plan'

Rapper and musician A-Reece has finally released his highly-anticipated album and the Twitter nation have sent in their verdicts!

It's been a hot minute since A-Reece has released a project. Reece Effect, which released in 2019 had SA hip-hop fans living for his sick beats. From Re$idual $Elf Image to Holding Hands, fans have been loving his hits but craving another album.

And this week, the star has delivered by making his return to the game with a fifth studio album. SA music sensations such as Stogie T and Ayanda Jiya also make an appearance on the set list.