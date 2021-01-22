Fans react to release of A-Reece's title track from 'The 5 Year Plan'
Rapper and musician A-Reece has finally released his highly-anticipated album and the Twitter nation have sent in their verdicts!
It's been a hot minute since A-Reece has released a project. Reece Effect, which released in 2019 had SA hip-hop fans living for his sick beats. From Re$idual $Elf Image to Holding Hands, fans have been loving his hits but craving another album.
And this week, the star has delivered by making his return to the game with a fifth studio album. SA music sensations such as Stogie T and Ayanda Jiya also make an appearance on the set list.
“ THE 5 YEAR PLAN “ OUT NOW. https://t.co/r5hBqY4heV pic.twitter.com/KXkROeiyfA— A-REECE. (@reece_youngking) January 22, 2021
Though fans have only been treated to the title track, for now, his full album entitled The 5 Year Plan already has tongues wagging. Impatient fans took to Twitter with their thoughts on this long-awaited project that has had fans anxious about its release. Some wondered whether it was ever going to drop!
Some fans were in such disbelief when it finally arrived, they suggested it may have been leaked.
Rest assured, A-Reece dispelled the rumours by announcing the release this morning.
From shock to already buying the CD, Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:
Wake up y'all. A-Reece just dropped Nobody Safe. The joy in my heart right now. All hail the king😭😭😭🔥🔥🔥#Paradise2 pic.twitter.com/gzbS5jAFUP— A-Reece Stan Account (@Reece__Stan) January 22, 2021
Scrolling through the tl while listening to the song and seeing all these posts, man🥺❤ A-Reece made my day shame pic.twitter.com/gszoizk06q— 16:06 $HIT (@iamsammiie_) January 22, 2021
wtf REECE dropped? hol up— T¥$ 👽 (@TysonMthembu_) January 21, 2021
A-REECE! pic.twitter.com/IKIzC7YeZ2
You are late bro ! We already know the lyrics 😂😂🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/mVqboIjHqH— Sesa. j (@sesaj_) January 22, 2021
The 5 Year plan slaps but the meaning behind the title stands out for me.😭😭💀 @reece_youngking pic.twitter.com/UmPTmM6xAJ— Trusttyy (@DanielRBoikanyo) January 22, 2021
Reece just dropped 🔥😩— Thuthuka Vumase (@ThuthukaVumase) January 22, 2021
The 5 year plan#Paradise2 @reece_youngking pic.twitter.com/Evt44MgOn2
Some call themselves Reece fans but they don't know that "A-Reece" in Venda is Azwindini👑🤙💯#Paradise2 THE 5 YEAR PLAN Reece pic.twitter.com/9FZMvx3Ny3— #StopGenderBasedViolence (@Ray_Ranks) January 22, 2021
A-Reece & Stogie T on one song!! WE HAVE FOUND THE CURE FOR COVID. 😭😭😭— Wanda. (@Wandzz_) January 21, 2021
It's been 661 days since A-Reece dropped a project pic.twitter.com/3rkypafCep— A-Reece Stan Account (@Reece__Stan) January 21, 2021