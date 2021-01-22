TshisaLIVE

Fans react to release of A-Reece's title track from 'The 5 Year Plan'

22 January 2021 - 11:39
Rapper A-Reece's latest project, 'The 5 Year Plan', has finally dropped!
Rapper A-Reece's latest project, 'The 5 Year Plan', has finally dropped!
Image: Instagram/A-Reece

Rapper and musician A-Reece has finally released his highly-anticipated album and the Twitter nation have sent in their verdicts!

It's been a hot minute since A-Reece has released a project. Reece Effect, which released in 2019 had SA hip-hop fans living for his sick beats. From Re$idual $Elf Image to Holding Hands, fans have been loving his hits but craving another album.

And this week, the star has delivered by making his return to the game with a fifth studio album. SA music sensations such as Stogie T and Ayanda Jiya also make an appearance on the set list.

Though fans have only been treated to the title track, for now, his full album entitled The 5 Year Plan already has tongues wagging. Impatient fans took to Twitter with their thoughts on this long-awaited project that has had fans anxious about its release. Some wondered whether it was ever going to drop!

Some fans were in such disbelief when it finally arrived, they suggested it may have been leaked.

Rest assured, A-Reece dispelled the rumours by announcing the release this morning.

From shock to already buying the CD, Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:

READ MORE

A-Reece sets record straight on why he never made it to Nasty C’s tour

A-Reece finally speaks!
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

WATCH | Fans 'force' Nasty C’s girl to explain why she went to A-Reece concert

"People know way too much about our relationship," Nasty C's girlfriend Sammie said.
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

‘I never said that’: Rowlene clears the air on A-Reece 'beef'

Rowlene says there is no beef between her and A-Reece.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Miss SA 'condemns cyberbullying' against Shudufhadzo Musida after she shared ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Katlego Maboe’s estranged girlfriend Monique Muller speaks out amid legal battle TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | 'Skeem Saam' actress Pebetsi Matlaila reveals pregnancy in cute vid! TshisaLIVE
  4. Black Coffee's new album has scored 100 million streams, and it hasn't even ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Mzansi's celebs weigh in on 'Somizi vs Journo' saga TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
X