Junior de Rocka & bae's third anniversary raises questions about his past
Junior De Rocka has come under fire by trolls for the “truth” behind his relationships with girlfriend Asanda and ex, actress Ntando Duma.
Though Junior and Ntando's rocky split may be far behind the couple in their journey of raising their daughter Sbahle Mzizi, it seems as if trolls have reopened wounds of the past.
It started after the AmaDimoni hitmaker posted a photo of his bae Asanda, celebrating their three-year anniversary.
“3 years later I still choose you. Happy Anniversary my love,” wrote Junior.
However, fans had some questions regarding how this is possible. With baby Sbahle being three years old herself, peeps were speculating about when he actually starting dating Asanda.
Accusations of cheating were thrown about in the comment section, dragging Rhythm City's Ntando into the mix. But there has been no response to the trolls from Ntando, Junior or Asanda.
Though the co-parents may have made up now, the pair, who were once Mzansi's favourite couple, got into a public spat after `Ntando labelled Junior a “deadbeat” parent.
In an interview with Drum, the star defended her statements on Sbahle's dad.
“I had to speak up for what's right for my daughter. I don't regret speaking up about my baby daddy and anything that has happened between him and me,” Ntando said.
Junior responded to the comments, denying the allegations that he does not support his daughter and is an "absent parent".