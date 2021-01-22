Junior de Rocka & bae's third anniversary raises questions about his past

Junior De Rocka has come under fire by trolls for the “truth” behind his relationships with girlfriend Asanda and ex, actress Ntando Duma.

Though Junior and Ntando's rocky split may be far behind the couple in their journey of raising their daughter Sbahle Mzizi, it seems as if trolls have reopened wounds of the past.

It started after the AmaDimoni hitmaker posted a photo of his bae Asanda, celebrating their three-year anniversary.

“3 years later I still choose you. Happy Anniversary my love,” wrote Junior.