Pearl Thusi says Mzansi's hate has helped to boost her bank balance
Media personality Pearl Thusi says that dragging her online has only helped further her in her career.
It is no surprise that this week, Queen Sono's Pearl Thusi went on a rant about the years of backlash and hate she has experienced in her career.
In her most recent act, Pearl took to Twitter to educate the TL on how women are given the raw end of the deal. The star highlighted the gender inequality that is still evident today.
However, many hit back at Pearl. Many of the trolls hurled insults and slurs, leading to the actress addressing her haters.
The actress addressed the hate she has received throughout the course of her illustrious career. She got straight to the point with fans, saying their hate has been getting her gigs and making her money.
“The fact that I can rile you up and get your attention repeatedly with frivolity, that's worth (bag of cash emojis). All your engagement, the fact that you care, with your time and data. Until you stop caring even to drag me — it all translates to (bag of cash emoji)," Pearl wrote.
The star called her audience fickle, saying that they have a love-hate relationship with her. She also thanked them for putting bread on the table for her family.
“Thank you for keeping me entertained today. Thank you for allowing me to live rent-free in your minds so I can carry on feeding my kids. All of it is support. I wish you love abundance and to all the broke guys who were touched — I wish you good wages and more data to come back here and talk about/with me. No-one likes that you’re not OK,” she said.
She ended off her chat with some love for her consistent supporters.
Twitter shared their thoughts with Pearl, with the star receiving some praise for her resilience. However, the backlash arrived on time as expected. Here are some of the responses:
