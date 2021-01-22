Pebetsi Matlaila opens up about how being 'preggy during a pandemic' has humbled her

Actress Pebetsi Matlaila has spoken out about trying to stay positive as a pregnant woman during a pandemic.

Just a couple of months after tying the knot, the glowing Skeem Saam actress announced earlier this week that she and hubby were expecting a baby.

Pebetsi said that being pregnant during a pandemic has been a constant worry for her.

She added that even though she's not the “scared or superstitious type”, life under the “new normal” has forced her to play it safe when it comes to making sure she has a smooth pregnancy.

“I've always been the brave and bold kind. Not superstitious, not afraid of much, no phobias or fears of any specific kind. Mo-Riski with a casual random need for adrenaline ... However of late, our current living restrictions (being a Preggy during a Pandemic) forces one to play it safe.”