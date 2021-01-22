SA celebs pay tribute to minister Jackson Mthembu

SA celebs have joined the rest of the country in mourning the death of the minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu.

According to an announcement made by President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday afternoon, the minister passed away due to Covid-19 related complications on Thursday morning.

“It is with deep sorrow and shock that we announce that minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu passed away earlier today from Covid-related complications. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time of loss,” wrote the president on his personal Twitter account.