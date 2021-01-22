TshisaLIVE

SA celebs pay tribute to minister Jackson Mthembu

22 January 2021 - 11:00
Jackson Mthembu at Luthuli House in Johannesburg on September 20 2009, just after he was appointed ANC spokesperson.
Image: Alon Skuy

SA celebs have joined the rest of the country in mourning the death of the minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu.

According to an announcement made by President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday afternoon, the minister passed away due to Covid-19 related complications on Thursday morning.

“It is with deep sorrow and shock that we announce that minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu passed away earlier today from Covid-related complications. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time of loss,” wrote the president on his personal Twitter account.

SA's famous faces also paid their respects to the politician. Sizwe Dhlomo paid his respects in retweets of kind words. 

Singer-songwriter Simphiwe Dana took to Twitter with a dedication to Jackson, revealing her political leanings.

“Jackson Mthembu was a very likable politician. May his soul Rest In Peace,” she wrote.

Naked DJ and actor Dumisani Mbebe felt deeply saddened by the loss.

The passing prompted Dumisani to share his feelings on the coronavirus after his own recovery. He also used the opportunity to call out the government.

“I did not recover from what your office terms 'Covid-related complications'. It's rather 'denialistic' in nature that people die from complications instead of the virus!”

He sent his condolences to Jackson Mthembu's family and loved ones, reminding them to stay strong during these trying times.

Check out the dedications below, some from fans:

