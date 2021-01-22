TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Levels! Master KG chills out with Vin Diesel and his family

“Big thanks to Vin Diesel and the family for inviting me here in their home to entertain them with my music.”

22 January 2021 - 07:00 By Masego Seemela
'Jerusalema' hitmaker Master KG hangs out with American actor Vin Diesel.
Image: Master KG/ Instagram

OK! Whatever Master KG said in his prayer, the streets want it as they can't believe that the Jerusalema hitmaker got to hang out with American movie star Vin Diesel and his family.

Taking to Instagram, Master KG expressed how honoured he felt to be invited by someone of Vin Diesel's calibre to entertain his family with his proudly SA music.

In a video, Master KG can be seen sharing a meal with the renowned actor and his family as they seemingly have a heart-to-heart kind of conversation.

Big thanks to Vin Diesel and the family for inviting me here in their home to entertain them with my music. I’m learning a lot from them, it is also so wonderful to see the support and love that they have for me and my country.”

Here's what tweeps are saying:

