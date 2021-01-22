WATCH | Lol! Lasizwe & Mihlali take on the #JunebugChallenge
Talk about friendship goals! YouTube stars Lasizwe Dambuza and Mihlali Ndamase have taken on the #JunebugChallenge and left social media users in a frenzy.
Dinner vibes after "a day at the office" turned into an impromptu moment as Lasizwe and Mihlali boogied down to Spotem Gottem's Beat Box song.
Taking to Twitter and Instagram Stories, Lasizwe and Mihlali respectively shared a video of themselves dancing away to the viral challenge.
Here's how the YouTubers strut their dance moves:
Impromptu #junebugchallenge 🤣@lasizwe pic.twitter.com/avjgZacY6q— Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n) January 21, 2021
With all that's happening in the world due to the pandemic, the pair's respective followers were grateful for the chuckles about something lighthearted.
For a second you had forgotten where you are when you went down on that couch🤣🤣🤣— XIX.I.XXXX🕊 (@SihleTumani) January 22, 2021
This is not the first time the two have left fans stanning. In March last year, Lasizwe left social media streets buzzing after featuring Mihlali in one of his YouTube skits.
In the video titled When Your Best Friend Passes On, Mihlali can be seen mourning the death of her “slay queen” friend [played by Lasizwe]. With tears streaming, Mihlali begs her friend to wake up because she can't slay these streets alone.
Realising the friend was never coming back, Mihlali decided to rectify the bad make-up on her friend's face.
Just as she is satisfied with the end result of her “face beat” on her dead friend, the mother [also played by Lasizwe] walks in and reprimands Mihlali.
Many found the skit hilarious and were excited to see Mihlali step outside her “comfort” zone. Others said she was not funny and should have declined the offer to star in the skit.
Though it drew mixed reactions, Lasizwe thanked all the haters (and fans) for spiking his numbers and watching his video.