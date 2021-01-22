WATCH | Lol! Lasizwe & Mihlali take on the #JunebugChallenge

Talk about friendship goals! YouTube stars Lasizwe Dambuza and Mihlali Ndamase have taken on the #JunebugChallenge and left social media users in a frenzy.

Dinner vibes after "a day at the office" turned into an impromptu moment as Lasizwe and Mihlali boogied down to Spotem Gottem's Beat Box song.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram Stories, Lasizwe and Mihlali respectively shared a video of themselves dancing away to the viral challenge.

Here's how the YouTubers strut their dance moves: