WATCH | Siya Kolisi serenades Rachel for her birthday
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has proved that he is a “Jack of all trades”.
Case in point? Siya shared a video on Instagram serenading his wife, Rachel, with an impressive version of Happy Birthday as she turned 31.
The couple celebrated the birthday in the Western Cape, as Siya and his Western Province teammates are set to play in the Currie Cup semifinal against the Sharks at Newlands on Saturday.
Watch the video below.
On her Insta Stories, Rachel gushed over Siya, saying he makes “every day special”.
“He makes me laugh every day — medicine for the soul. Feeling so grateful that he makes every day special — not just my birthday,” she said.
Some of the people who wished Rachel a happy birthday include actor and comedian Siv Ngesi and Siya's Springbok teammate Cheslin Kolbe.