TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Siya Kolisi serenades Rachel for her birthday

22 January 2021 - 13:00
Siya shared a video on Instagram of him serenading his wife, Rachel, with an impressive version of 'Happy Birthday' as she turned 31.
Siya shared a video on Instagram of him serenading his wife, Rachel, with an impressive version of 'Happy Birthday' as she turned 31.
Image: Instagram/Siya Kolisi

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has proved that he is a “Jack of all trades”.

Case in point? Siya shared a video on Instagram serenading his wife, Rachel, with an impressive version of Happy Birthday as she turned 31.

The couple celebrated the birthday in the Western Cape, as Siya and his Western Province teammates are set to play in the Currie Cup semifinal against the Sharks at Newlands on Saturday.

Watch the video below.

On her Insta Stories, Rachel gushed over Siya, saying he makes “every day special”. 

“He makes me laugh every day — medicine for the soul. Feeling so grateful that he makes every day special — not just my birthday,” she said.

Some of the people who wished Rachel a happy birthday include actor and comedian Siv Ngesi and Siya's Springbok teammate Cheslin Kolbe.

Rachel Kolisi celebrates her 31st birthday with Siya Kolisi.
Rachel Kolisi celebrates her 31st birthday with Siya Kolisi.
Image: Screenshot

READ MORE:

'House Kolisi survived Covid-19': Rachel Kolisi grateful to have beaten coronavirus

“Personally I’m still fatigued and dare I say a bit of a space head — struggling to focus. Also, smell and taste is still not 100%.".
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Covid-19 heroes! Five South Africans who gave us hope during the pandemic

As scores around the country went into isolation when the Covid-19 pandemic first hit SA, many will go down in history as heroes who decided to put ...
News
3 weeks ago

'It's taken a toll on the kids not having their mom with us' - Siya Kolisi on Rachel testing positive for Covid-19

"It’s been so rough and scary at times, especially when you have small kids who don’t understand why they can’t touch you."
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Miss SA 'condemns cyberbullying' against Shudufhadzo Musida after she shared ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Katlego Maboe’s estranged girlfriend Monique Muller speaks out amid legal battle TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | 'Skeem Saam' actress Pebetsi Matlaila reveals pregnancy in cute vid! TshisaLIVE
  4. Black Coffee's new album has scored 100 million streams, and it hasn't even ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Mzansi's celebs weigh in on 'Somizi vs Journo' saga TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
X