WATCH | Covid-19 vaccine for 'The Terminator'? Yes, and he recommends it to everyone

Hollywood actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger received his jab of the Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday, and urged his followers to not only do the same but also disregard misinformation about the vaccine.

“The Terminator” posted a video of himself getting the shot in his right bicep.

In a video shared on Facebook, he said: “I just got my vaccine and will recommend it to anyone and everyone.

“Come with me if you want to live,” he added, quoting a line from the movie.