WATCH | Covid-19 vaccine for 'The Terminator'? Yes, and he recommends it to everyone
Arnold Schwarzenegger also slammed conspiracy theories about the vaccine.
Hollywood actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger received his jab of the Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday, and urged his followers to not only do the same but also disregard misinformation about the vaccine.
“The Terminator” posted a video of himself getting the shot in his right bicep.
In a video shared on Facebook, he said: “I just got my vaccine and will recommend it to anyone and everyone.
“Come with me if you want to live,” he added, quoting a line from the movie.
Thousands of his supporters were inspired by the video and flooded the comments to share they will also be vaccinated.
Cautioning his supporters against fake news, Schwarzenegger said people must look for Covid-19 information provided by trusted experts and relevant sources.
“I always say you should know your strengths and listen to the experts. If you want to learn about building biceps, listen to me because I’ve spent my life studying how to get the perfect peak and I have been called the greatest bodybuilder of all time,” he wrote.
“We all have different specialities. Dr [Anthony] Fauci and all the virologists, epidemiologists and doctors have studied diseases and vaccines for their entire lives so I listen to them and I urge you to do the same.
Regarding anti-vaxxers, he said: “It’s simple: if your house in on fire, you don’t go on YouTube, you call the damn fire department. If you have a heart attack, you don’t check your Facebook group, you call an ambulance.
“If nine doctors say you have cancer and need to treat it or you will die, and one doctor says the cancer will disappear, you should always side with the nine.
“In this case, virtually all the real experts around the world are telling us the vaccine is safe, but some people on Facebook are saying it isn’t,” reads his Facebook post.