WATCH | Mzansi's famous faces to flaunt their hot wheels on 'Celeb Rides'
New season airs from January 30 on Ignition TV
Celeb Rides, the popular series now returning to Ignition TV for a brand-new season, combines two things that everyone loves: celebrities and cars.
This season promises to be the hottest one yet as new presenter Anele “Ney the Bae” Zondo joins DJ Sabby on a ride through the streets of Mzansi with some of the biggest names in the game.
From musicians like Prince Kaybee and Moonchild to fashion designer Rich Mnisi, this season has a little something for everyone.
Also, don't miss the chance to catch up with roving reporter Ziphorah, also known as Cool Car Chick, as she hits the hottest events with a backstage pass to ask some interesting questions to all your favourite A-listers.
Watch the trailer:
This season will also show what your favourite international celebs are getting up to with their cars – and, because everyone has a list for their dream garage, we'll find out which cars make the cut for stars such as DJ Lady Amar and Felix Hlophe.
So, if you are all about speed, outdoor activities or even just breaking a sweat in the kitchen, make sure you don't miss the new season of Celeb Rides hitting your screens on January 30 on Ignition TV, DStv channel 189.