WATCH | Mzansi's famous faces to flaunt their hot wheels on 'Celeb Rides'

Celeb Rides, the popular series now returning to Ignition TV for a brand-new season, combines two things that everyone loves: celebrities and cars.

This season promises to be the hottest one yet as new presenter Anele “Ney the Bae” Zondo joins DJ Sabby on a ride through the streets of Mzansi with some of the biggest names in the game.

From musicians like Prince Kaybee and Moonchild to fashion designer Rich Mnisi, this season has a little something for everyone.

Also, don't miss the chance to catch up with roving reporter Ziphorah, also known as Cool Car Chick, as she hits the hottest events with a backstage pass to ask some interesting questions to all your favourite A-listers.